‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann Revealed When Fans Could See the 4-Hour Cut of the Movie

Baz Luhrmann directed the biopic Elvis.

Luhrmann discussed when fans might be able to see a longer cut of the film.

Luhrmann released some of the unused footage from the film’s production.

Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler, the director and star of ‘Elvis’ | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

One of the most hyped movies of 2022 is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. The theatrical version of the film is over 2 hours long; however, Luhrmann said there’s a longer rough cut of the film. The director revealed when fans could see it.

Baz Luhrmann said he ‘can’t even begin to conceive what a longer version’ of ‘Elvis’ would be like

Luhrmann is most known for films such as Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge! During a 2022 interview with Collider, Luhrmann discussed the 4 hour-long cut of Elvis. “It’s an assembly [cut],” he said. “It’s a different kind of movie. I wanted to make a movie for the theater, right? I make theatrical movies.” For context, an assembly cut is a rough cut of the film.

Luhrmann said fans aren’t going to see the longer cut of Elvis for a long time. “I can’t even begin to conceive what a longer version of this would be right now,” he said. “But the idea that there’s a different riff on this theatrical version, that’s years down the road. It’s years down the road, but it’s possible. But I can’t underline enough, it’s no tomorrow.”

Baz Luhrmann released some footage of Austin Butler’s costume test

Subsequently, the director said he released some of the unused footage from the film’s production. “Well, I will release a few things that are just special that maybe didn’t make it into the movie or that are just special,” he said. “I mean, seeing Austin, I had to release some footage of Austin’s costume test the other day, because people don’t believe he’s singing the first part of the movie.”

Luhrmann discussed the aforementioned footage. “That was him just hanging around riffing while we were looking at costumes,” he said. “Still, people come back and say, ‘Yeah, but is he really singing that?'”

How ‘Elvis’ and its soundtrack performed commercially

According to Box Office Mojo, Elvis has been lucrative. The film earned over $31 million during its opening weekend. Thus far, Elvis has earned over $165 million.

The film’s soundtrack has been a hit as well. The Elvis soundtrack includes a mix of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s songs and new songs by artists such as Doja Cat, Eminem, and CeeLo Green. The soundtrack reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart for one week, staying on the chart for two weeks so far.

Elvis is a hit even if fans can’t currently see the longer version of the movie.

