Elvis Believed in ‘Always Looking Good for Each Other,’ Priscilla Presley Recounts

Few relationships have been more scrutinized than the marriage between Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla Presley. The iconic pair first met when Priscilla Presley was very young, going on to get married in Las Vegas, Nevada, and had a child together before ultimately divorcing. In the decades since the King’s untimely death, Priscilla Presley has worked hard to maintain his legacy, helping to keep Graceland operating and working with various producers and biographers to ensure that the record is set straight. In a recent Vogue interview, Presley opened up about her life with Elvis Presley, revealing his style preferences and admitting that the rocker always liked to be dressed up, even when hanging out at home.

What did Priscilla Presley say about Elvis not wanting to look ‘sloppy’?

One of the things Priscilla Presley shared with her late husband, Elvis, was a love of dressing up. Here, take a look at Presley’s glamorous, colorful style from the 1960s to 2022 https://t.co/nEPlEZ0aI3 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 6, 2022

The Presleys were a famously fashionable pair, and many photos of the two in the 1960s feature the couple rocking coordinating suits and sky-high hairdos. In a recent Vogue interview on YouTube, Priscilla Presley broke down her life in looks, revealing the thought that went into her styling. Presley admitted that her husband didn’t like to wear typical loungewear when they were relaxing, preferring to stay dressed up. “We always dressed up. Elvis never liked that feeling or look as being too relaxed,” Presley noted, tapping on a photo of the chic couple.

“He always dressed and liked to dress up. And so did I,” Presley admitted. “Elvis had this idea that, always looking good for each other, always making sure that that never lapsed. The fact is we cared for each other, loved each other, had fun with each other, but never to get so relaxed that it was kind of sloppy, kind of like, I don’t know.”

Elvis Presley reportedly liked Priscilla to look perfect all the time

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley | Bettmann via Getty Images

While the King of rock and roll had specific ideas on how he liked to dress, he also had high standards regarding his wife’s clothing and appearance. According to Elvis Presley’s biographer Rex Mansfield, he required that Priscilla Presley look perfect at all times. From her posture to her nail polish, Mansfield claims that Presley wanted his wife to be the very image of the ideal woman.

With the couple having first crossed paths when Priscilla Presley was just 14, it makes sense that the young woman would look to her boyfriend’s sensibilities when opting for what outfits and hairstyles to wear – but ultimately, as she detailed in the Vogue video, she didn’t seem to mind. “Elvis and I kind of blended together. I always picked out things that were very dressy and it always seemed to go exactly with what Elvis had,” she said.

Priscilla Presley still speaks very fondly of her late ex-husband

My family and I were so honored to be asked to put our handprints at the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the debut week of the movie ELVIS. pic.twitter.com/mN7M8vt0nc — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) June 24, 2022

Even after Elvis and Priscilla Presley divorced in 1973, they remained very close. Often pictured together, the two worked on co-parenting their young daughter, Lisa Marie, even as Priscilla Presley embarked on a life of her own. While Presley went on to work as an actor and model, launching her own clothing boutique and eventually welcoming another child with her longtime partner, Marco Garibaldi, she never stopped speaking out in support of Elvis Presley’s memory.

These days, she is often looked to as one of the bearers of Presley’s legacy. The recent release of the biopic Elvis has thrust Presley firmly back into the spotlight, with the singer’s ex-wife raving about how well the film captures not just Presley’s spirit but his energy and attitude too.

