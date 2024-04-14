Elvis Presley tossed scarves out to fans during his concerts. Two fans were willing to do whatever it took to take one home.

In many of his concerts, Elvis Presley tossed sweat-soaked scarves to his eager fans. People rushed forward for a chance to get one of the scarves, which quickly became a problem for the singer’s bodyguards. During one show, they witnessed one fan get in the middle of a vicious fight for a concert souvenir.

Elvis’ bodyguards saw fans fight over a scarf

When Elvis performed, audience members could count on having a chance to bring home a keepsake. Elvis would wipe his face with a scarf before tossing it out to the roiling crowd below. While this was a nice idea, it caused arguments, particularly when two people grabbed hold of the same scarf.

Daily Advertiser writer Dominick Cross recalled watching two women fight viciously over a scarf. Elvis’ bodyguard Red West witnessed a similar scene. Unfortunately, there was a woman caught in the middle.

“It looped around her neck and a pair of maniacs grabbed both ends,” he said in the book Elvis: What Happened? by Steve Dunleavy. “Well, they would not let go. This girl is choking to death and the sons of b****es would not let go. I see it and the girl is going down. She is dying, man.”

West rushed over to the trio. He claimed the two women continued fighting over the fabric, even after he cut it.

“I got across there and there was no hope of trying to battle with them. These two broads who were pulling at each end had a death grip,” West said. “I whipped out a knife and cut it before it was too late. Then the broads were fighting over the shreds of the scarf. It was scary.”

Elvis’ bodyguards said people didn’t act like themselves during concerts

According to Elvis’ bodyguards, these types of scenes were typical at the singer’s live performances. People lost themselves in Elvis’ thrall.

“People in these crowds aren’t people anymore. They become absolute animals,” bodyguard Sonny West said. “They are ordinary honest men and housewives and stuff and yet when they get in that crowd when Elvis is up there, they become wild, wild animals.”

The bodyguards were shocked that none of Elvis’ concerts ended in tragedy.

“I swear, I don’t know how someone hasn’t been killed at some of these shows,” Red West said. “There have been a lot of people hurt but it’s a miracle somebody hasn’t been killed.”

Elvis liked his fans to get worked up during shows

While some performers may have been frightened by the sight of such a frenzied crowd, Elvis loved it. He saw it as a sign of his enduring popularity.

“When they stop attacking me,” he told Sonny West, “I’m dead.”

Elvis had felt this way since the start of his career. During one of his early shows, a brawl broke out amongst the audience. A terrified Red West hustled Elvis out the door, but the singer liked that he had inspired such emotion.

“I got Elvis to the car and I took off like a bomb,” West said. “As we sped away, Elvis was laughing like a madman. He had never turned a crowd on like that before, and he loved it. He was laughing, and then I started to laugh, too. There was a civil war back there.”