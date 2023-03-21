Elvis Presley’s Electric Affair With Ann-Margret Led Priscilla Presley to Throw a Vase at Him

Elvis Presley co-starred with Ann Margaret in several hit films. The chemistry between the actors was electric. However, their infatuation with each other didn’t sit well with Elvis’ then-girlfriend, Priscilla Beaulieu, who remained at his Graceland home while he filmed in California. She was so angered by their affair that she once threw a vase at the king of rock and roll.

Ann Margret and Elvis Presley in a scene still from ‘Viva Las Vegas’ | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret starred in four movies together

Ann-Margaret made four movies with Elvis Presley in a career spanning 70 films. These were Viva Las Vegas, Kissin’ Cousins, Girl Happy, and Harum Scarum.

Ann-Margret and Elvis first met on the Viva Las Vegas set, the first film they worked on together. It was 28-year-old Presley’s 14th film, while, at age 22, Ann-Margret’s career was starting to explode.

The actor recalled her introduction to Elvis Presley in her 1994 autobiography, Ann-Margret: My Story. She explained they were introduced by the film’s director, George Sidney. “‘Elvis Presley, I’d like you to meet a wonderful young lady, Ann-Margret. Ann-Margret, this is Elvis Presley,’” he said. “The significance was lost on Elvis and me. I reached out my hand, and he shook it gently. ‘I’ve heard a lot about you,’ we said simultaneously, which made us laugh and broke the ice.”

By the time filming Viva Las Vegas was over, Presley and Margret were reportedly in a relationship. However, although they dated on and off for several years, Presley ultimately broke off their affair. Even though his feelings for Margret ran deep, he had already promised Priscilla he would marry her.

Priscilla Presley threw a vase at Elvis Presley over his affair with Ann Margret

As Ann Margret and Elvis Presley promoted Viva Las Vegas, the press was locked into their on-camera chemistry. Margret attended the London premiere of the film, and she was asked about her relationship with the king of rock and roll.

However, her response was misconstrued, and press outlets claimed she and Presley were engaged. According to Priscilla’s memoir Elvis and Me, she was very uncomfortable with Presley and Margret’s relationship. She feared their relationship as the movie’s filming continued.

She wrote, “I realized that even had I told him my fears, he could have said nothing to put my mind at ease because one evening he had made the mistake of telling me about the romances he’d had with many of his co-stars.”

In Elvis and Me, Priscilla wrote that Presley assured her that nothing inappropriate was happening. However, when Priscilla found out otherwise, she “picked up a flower vase and threw it across the room.”

Elvis Presley ultimately chose Priscilla, but he and Ann-Margret continued to remain close

Priscilla and Elvis Presley on their wedding day, May 1, 1967 | Bettmann/Getty Images

Elvis Presley wed Priscilla in Las Vegas in May 1967. One week later, Ann-Margret married actor Roger Smith in Sin City. In her autobiography, Margret admitted Presley sent her guitar-shaped floral arrangements each time she played in Las Vegas. These tokens occurred even after she got married.

He continued to send Margret flowers for all of her Las Vegas openings for the rest of his life. Per the Elvis History Blog, when Margret opened at the Hilton on August 15, 1977, it was the first time she did not receive a flower arrangement or telegram from Presley in 10 years.

Twenty-four hours later, she received a phone call from Graceland. She learned the king of rock and roll had died.

Reportedly, Joe Esposito told Margret that Presley’s Graceland funeral would be a “madhouse” and advised her not to come. “We’re coming,” she reportedly replied. Margret attended the funeral with Smith. She also remained close to Presley’s father, Vernon, until his death two years after his son, in 1979.