Elvis Presley Always Wondered What His Life Would’ve Been Like If His Stillborn Twin Brother Survived

Elvis Presley was an undeniable music legend. Arguably the most successful and iconic solo musical artist of all time, Presley’s legacy has endured long after his death in 1977. In 2022, Presley’s life and career gained fresh attention thanks to director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis. But one detail that the film barely touches on is how Presley had a twin brother.

Elvis Presley had a stillborn twin brother

Elvis Presley relaxes with his parents Vernon and Gladys in 1956 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Presley was born on January 8, 1935, to his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley. Although she was pregnant with twins, one of the babies, Jesse, was stillborn. However, much to their surprise, Gladys gave birth to another boy. The future King of Rock and Roll entered the building, er, world.

In a 1978 interview with Good Housekeeping (via ElvisInfoNet.com), Vernon Presley shared details surrounding the birth of his sons. He was only 18 years old when he found out his wife was pregnant. Although Vernon admits “there was almost nobody poorer,” the happy couple was excited about becoming parents, though they had no way of knowing they’d expected twins.

Would Elvis Presley’s life have been different with a brother?

In the same interview, Vernon confessed that both he and Elvis often considered how the singer’s life would have been different if he’d been brought up with a brother. Would he still have had the same level of success in the music industry, or might he have taken a different path? Vernon explained:

“Of course, Elvis and I both wondered over the years whether his life would have been drastically different had his brother lived. I’ve concluded that it wouldn’t have been because I believe Elvis’ career and contribution to the world were fated from the ﬁrst. For during his early life, certain things happened which convinced me that God had given my wife and me a very special child for whom He had some very special plans.”

Presley, of course, went on to become not only a successful singer but one of the most iconic entertainers who ever lived. At this point, it’s difficult to think of a world where he never achieved so much or made such an impact on the world.

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues even decades after his death

Elvis’s legacy continues to bear fruit even in 2022. The critically acclaimed Elvis film is perhaps the latest proof, with star Austin Butler likely making a run during awards season. But it isn’t hard to spot the seeds of Presley’s music even in today’s hits.

Moreover, Presley’s widow, Priscilla Presley, continues to keep her late husband’s legacy alive. Even in August 2022, she revealed her thoughts on the movie, her husband’s life and career, and whether she ever made peace with Presley’s infamous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

