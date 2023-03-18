Elvis Presley’s Iconic ‘Body-Accentuating’ Jumpsuits Were ‘Seductive’ Claims Author

Elvis Presley began a fashion revolution in the early 1970s with his elaborately detailed attire. Presley’s sleek jumpsuits were immortalized in his Aloha From Hawaii television special and the feature film Elvis. The author of the book “Elvis: From Zoot Suits to Jumpsuits” stated that Presley’s “body-accentuating” jumpsuits lent a “seductive” air to his performances.

Elvis Presley wears his infamous Aloha From Hawaii jumpsuit | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Why did Elvis Presley change his fashion style?

In the late 1960s, desperate for a music career revival after spending years making Hollywood films, Elvis Presley dramatically shifted his image. Prior to his days as an actor, Presley was best known for looks that featured bright colors, tight pants, and slicked-back hair.

However, to keep up with the changing times, Presley introduced fans to a new, raw style. This was indicated in the Singer special, also known as the ‘68 comeback special. Presley donned a leather jacket and pants that appeared painted on, and a new era of the singer’s career was born.

As the 60s turned to the 70s and fashion changed even further, Presley adapted to the times by working with his costume designer to enhance his look with jumpsuits. Accessorized with fringe, stones, and multicolored studs, these stage outfits became an essential part of his on-stage persona until he died in 1977.

Elvis Presley’s ‘body accentuating’ jumpsuits were ‘seductive,’ claims author

Elvis Presley wears an embellished, white jumpsuit at a 1972 concert | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tailor Gene Douchette was the man who crafted Elvis Presley’s iconic jumpsuits. In a story for The Guardian in 2010, Doucette said the jumpsuits “allowed [Presley] to move around onstage without worrying about getting his clothing snagged on something.”

The descostumes’ design drew inspiration from high Napoleonic collars and the needs of Presley’s high-intensity, karate, and dance-filled performances. From that point on, a jumpsuit swiftly became his performance staple.

Zoey Goto, author of Elvis: From Zoot Suits to Jumpsuits, claimed that the king of rock and roll pushed forth the idea of male sensuality with these now-iconic costumes. Goto explained these looks proved Presley was still capable of pushing boundaries.

“Elvis’ body-accentuating jumpsuits fell very much within the seductive fashion zeitgeist. Men started to occupy the erotic gaze,” Goto said. Presley’s fashion choices helped define an era for performers of the 1970s.

“By the time Elvis hit the Vegas stage, he’d spent a decade peeking behind Hollywood’s curtain and was a show business world veteran So, he packaged up the jumpsuits as part of a larger, epic stage experience that he delivered to audiences during the ’70s,” Goto said.

How heavy were Elvis Presley’s elaborately beaded jumpsuits?

Elvis Presley’s elaborately beaded jumpsuits were quite heavy. When Presley began wearing these stage outfits, many were around 25 pounds. However, as the detail on them became more extensive, and with the addition of capes to the look, they could top as much as 50 pounds.

However, despite their heft, Presley’s jumpsuits were made of lightweight material. Per the website Elvis Australia, designer Bill Bellew, who worked for the king of rock and roll until his untimely death in 1977, revealed he took inspiration from ice skating costumes.

“Ice skaters use stretch gab or gabardine,” Bellew explained. “And it allows skaters to do their splits, turns, and everything. I thought it would be great for Elvis. The one thing he said he wanted to incorporate into his act was his karate. And I thought, ‘I’ve got to find something that will allow him to do that.'”

The designer continued, “I knew that he was a person that perspired a lot when he performed. So I didn’t want to add any more heat than needed.”

Graceland’s exhibit Elvis: Dressed To Rock explores Elvis’s on-stage style from 1969 to 1977. This exhibit contains more than 100 pieces of iconic stagewear, including jumpsuits, capes, belts, jewelry, and original designer sketches. Some of the items include some of Presley’s most memorable stage outfits, such as his Aloha from Hawaii and Aztec Sun jumpsuits.