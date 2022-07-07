Elvis Presley Broke a Promise to Priscilla’s Parents That Could Have Ruined Their Relationship

Speculation continues about the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 63 years after the couple first met in Germany. There is a heightened interest in the couple with the success of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, which documents Presley’s life and stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. However, Presley skirted one issue that could have ruined his relationship with Priscilla by breaking a promise to her parents that could have led to her permanent exit from his life.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley |

How did Elvis Presley and Priscilla meet?

Elvis was stationed in Germany as a soldier for the United States Army when he met Priscilla at his rental house near the Army base in Bad Nauheim.

E! News reported the couple’s first conversation revolved around her age.

The star asked her, “Well, what have we here? What are you, about a junior or senior in high school?” When she told him she was in ninth grade, he chuckled and said, “Why, you’re just a baby.”

To impress Priscilla, Presley sat down at a piano located in the home and began singing.

“I saw Elvis trying to get my attention,” Priscilla told E! News.

“I noticed that the less I responded, the more he began singing just for me. I couldn’t believe that Elvis Presley was trying to impress me.”

Elvis Presley broke a promise to Priscilla’s parents when it appeared their relationship turned serious

Presley was 24 and Priscilla 14 when they first started a relationship that continued upon his return to the United States. Priscilla remained in Germany with her parents.

In 1960 Presley returned to the United States, and Parker capitalized on his army image by pushing the singer to star in 31 films.

During this time, Priscilla and Presley continued to remain in touch. Soon, the singer plotted to have Priscilla visit him at his Graceland home in Memphis, TN.

During a school break, Priscilla joined Presley and his family. However, after assuring Priscilla’s parents she would remain in Memphis throughout her visit, he reportedly took her to LA. Presley’s friends covered for the king by sending the teen’s parents postcards from Memphis to mislead them to cover for his broken promise.

After a 1962 Christmas visit, Presley yearned to permanently have Priscilla by his side.

Presley assured Priscilla’s mother, Ann, and her stepfather, Captain Paul Beaulieu, that she would attend a Catholic school in Memphis and obtain a high-school diploma.

He also promised Priscilla would live with his father Vernon Presley and his new wife Dee in thier home off of the Graceland property.

However, after several nights living with Vernon and Dee, Priscilla began spending more and more time at Graceland. She eventually moved in permanently without her parents suspecting any wrongdoing.

Elvis and Priscilla wed in 1967

Before Christmas 1966, Presley proposed to Priscilla with a three 1/2-carat diamond surrounded by 20 more diamonds, designed by Memphis jeweler Harry Levitch.

On May 1, 1967, Frank Sinatra loaned his private jet to the couple so they could fly from Palm Springs, NV, to Las Vegas to obtain their wedding license.

Presley and Priscilla tied the knot in a room at the Aladdin Hotel in front of 14 people. Nevada Supreme Court Judge David Zenoff officiated their ceremony.

A press conference followed the ceremony and champagne breakfast for 100 guests.

RELATED: Elvis Presley Was Reportedly A Germaphobe Who Traveled with his Own Set of Silverware