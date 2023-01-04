Elvis Presley Almost Called off the ’68 Comeback Special: ‘I Don’t Want to Do This’

Elvis Presley‘s ‘68 Comeback Special was the pinnacle of his career. After years of devoting himself to becoming a film actor, Presley returned to live performance with a network special that defined him as an artist. Presley was no longer just a performer geared toward teenage girls. His swagger was undeniable, and Presley reclaimed his crown as one of the most outstanding performers ever.

Elvis Presley proved he could still thrill fans after a seven-year absence

Colonel Tom Parker threw Presley into making movies to keep him in the public eye before his tour of duty as a soldier in the United States Army stationed in Germany. After his tour of duty and thirty-one films later, Presley’s work as a screen actor was undeniable. However, filmmaking was not who Presley was as an entertainer.

Therefore, when the opportunity presented itself for him to return to the public eye with a television special, Presley embraced the opportunity. He was 33 years old and married at the time of his “comeback.”

Initially, Parker met with NBC in May 1968 with the idea of presenting Presley to the public in a Christmas special. However, it wasn’t until director Steve Binder produced the idea to do something significant to reflect how much Presley had changed since his debut as a performer.

Therefore, Presley would reintroduce himself to the world clad in tight black leather and performing in a boxing ring with his original band. He never looked or sounded better. However, the titular evening almost didn’t happen after Presley almost called it off.

Elvis Presley said of the Comeback Special ‘I don’t want to do this’

Steve Binder appeared in the documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher, where he spoke of a fateful moment when the special almost didn’t happen. Binder admitted that Presley called him into his makeup room before the episode’s first taping.

“He was sitting there and asked everybody in the room to leave, so he could just be with me 1-on-1.” He told Binder, “I don’t want to do this.” The director asked Presley what he meant. He replied, “I don’t remember anything I sang in the dressing room.”

Binder said Presley added, “I don’t remember any stories that I told. My mind is blank, Steve. Let’s call it off. It’s not going to happen.” It was only after Binder’s coaxing that Elvis relented.

The ’68 Special revitalized Elvis Presley’s career

When the 68 Comeback Special aired on December 3rd, it was seen by 42 percent of the viewing audience, making it the number-one show of the season, reported The Washington Post.

Binder told The Washington Post that he believed Presley’s performances were “magical.” He said, “These guys jamming was better than all the money we’re spending on sets and costumes. I have to get this on tape.” The director also told Presley not to “worry about doing television or where the cameras are. Enjoy yourself, and I’ll find the cameras on you whenever you perform.”

The ’68 Special’s soundtrack album hit the Billboard Top 10, and “If I Can Dream” made it to Number 12. Both were Presley’s highest charting records since 1965.