The Chapel in the Woods sits right on Graceland's property, allowing Elvis Presley fans a chance to get married near the king of rock and roll's beloved Memphis home.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in a photograph taken in 1970 | Mick Hutson/Redferns

The Chapel in the Woods sits on Elvis Presley’s Graceland Estate

The Chapel in the Woods is relatively new to Graceland. The structure played a featured part in the Hallmark Channel Original Movie Wedding at Graceland starring Kellie Pickler.

The impressive chapel features high-beam wood ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows surrounded by a natural forest backdrop. The unique building may be on the grounds of Presley’s home but appears to be worlds away from the hustle and bustle of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Before this structure was built, there was another Chapel in the Woods. Per the Elvis Blog, the original chapel was closer to the mansion and accommodated approximately 50 people.

The exterior of the original chapel looked just like a small home. Photos of its interior on the blog featured a hand-painted mural of Elvis Presley’s Graceland behind where the newly-married couple cut their wedding cake.

So where exactly is The Chapel in the Woods located?

The renovated version of the chapel opened in 2018. It sits next to The Guest House at Graceland, a Presley-family official hotel.

Logistically, the chapel sits between Graceland Estate and The Guest House in a wooded area of the home’s grounds. Therefore, it allows guests’ privacy away from the hustle and bustle of tours and visitors to Presley’s home.

The king of rock and roll would have loved having a chapel on the grounds of his beloved Graceland home. Although raised Christian, Presley believed religion was not about attending church but forming one’s spiritual relationship with whatever group they aligned with.

Presley initially created his Meditation Garden as a place where he could reflect and pray. The garden was later turned into a family graveyard that remains.

How large is the area surrounding Graceland?

Priscilla Presley poses on the grounds of Graceland near the stables in the early 1980s | Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The grounds surrounding Graceland are large enough to house both The Chapel in the Woods and its official hotel. Presley purchased the home and its adjacent 13 acres in 1957 for over $100K.

Today, Elvis Presley Enterprises owns the land surrounding Graceland and purchased a complex directly across the street from the mansion. In 2017, a 200,000-square-foot, $45 million entertainment complex was constructed.

This complex features elements from Presley’s life and career. It includes designated rooms that immerse visitors in Presley’s passions and also features a concert venue where music acts regularly perform.

However, when the Toof family owned the property, the land was even more significant than what Elvis Presley Enterprises owns today. The original area surrounding the home, once owned by the Toof family, was a cattle farm comprising over 500 acres.

Graceland was built in 1939 by Grace’s niece, Ruth Brown Moore, and her husband, Dr. Thomas Moore, and was named after her aunt. However, the home has since become synonymous with Elvis Presley.