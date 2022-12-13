Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland abode was the place the King of Rock and Roll called home for 20 years. The Memphis, Tennessee, estate became the central focus of Elvis’ life when he was off the road. It was where he enjoyed many memorable moments with his extended family and friends. However, Graceland is also the keeper of many secrets, including a freak accident that caused hallway damage.

Elvis Presley poses in front of his Graceland home | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s Graceland opened up for tours in 1982

Upon Elvis Presley’s 1977 death, his estate suffered from a cash flow problem due to the entertainer’s extreme spending habits. According to its official website, at the time, Graceland cost over half a million dollars annually in maintenance and taxes.

In late 1981, the estate planned and executed the opening of Graceland to the public and oversaw the total operation. Graceland opened for tours on June 7, 1982. The home welcomes over 500,000 visitors each year and is one of the five most visited home tours in the United States. It is the most famous home in America after The White House.

However, hidden in plain sight is damage to a fixture of the home caused by a freak accident at Elvis’ hands.

Graceland’s hidden hallway damage was the cause of a freak accident

In an article published by Express, Graceland’s Vice President of Archives & Exhibits at Graceland, Angie Marchese, showed off the home during a virtual tour of the property. She admitted that if Elvis were alive, he would have welcomed those who entered the hallway with a karate demonstration. However, Elvis’ enthusiasm for the sport also caused a freak accident in the same area in the early 1970s.

Angie noted that a chandelier hung above the front door of the entryway took the brunt of the accident. She said, “As a matter of fact, you might look at the chandelier and notice that it is missing one of its links. And that was because Elvis accidentally caught it with a karate demonstration one day, hitting the link here. Boys will be boys sometimes!”

Elvis Presley studied karate for four years

Elvis Presley demonstrates a karate technique | Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Elvis studied martial arts for almost 20 years. His first instructor was a German Shotokan martial artist named Juergen Seydel, reported Graceland’s official website. The instructor taught Elvis martial arts at his off-base housing in Bad Nauheim until 1958.

When he returned to Memphis, Elvis earned his first-degree black belt in 1960 under Chito-Ryu stylist Hank Slemansky. He later trained in a Memphis dojo under Master Kang Rhee. Elvis evolved to the rank of eighth-degree black belt by September of 1974.

In 2021, Graceland housed a pop-up karate exhibit that featured artifacts from Elvis’ time as a martial artist. This display included Elvis’ personal karate gi’s, card, and honorary membership certificate.

Also included was paperwork showing karate classes he took while in the United States Army in Germany at the Kang Rhee Institute Pasawon Headquarters. Other artifacts included Elvis’ 7th and 8th Degree Kenpo Karate Black Belt certificates and a handwritten script for his 1974 Karate documentary, New Gladiators.