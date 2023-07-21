Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was always a hotbed of activity. The Memphis, TN estate was perpetually filled with family and friends, as well as staff, which kept the abode a lively place. However, after Elvis’ 1977 death, the home lost its center, but did it? One of Graceland’s former cooks believes the mansion remained haunted by its owner.

Elvis Presley poses in front of his Graceland home with a Rolls Royce automobile | Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

Graceland cook Nancy Rooks believed Elvis Presley haunted Graceland after his death

Elvis Presley hired Nancy Rooks as a Graceland cook in 1967. She worked for the king of rock and roll until his 1977 death and remained an employee for many years afterward.

Rooks’ cooking was so much a part of Graceland’s history that she co-authored an official cookbook with Elvis’ uncle, Vester Presley, titled The Presley Family Cookbook. It remains a favorite with fans of the king of rock and roll and provides an intimate look at the food enjoyed at home by the most famous face in the music industry.

In an interview with Classic Bands, Rooks shared her belief that Elvis’ spirit remained at Graceland after his death. She recalled an instance where she felt his presence.

“When he passed away, I was sitting in the house, sitting at the table. One morning, a door slammed so hard, but I didn’t see the door close, but I heard it,” she explained.

“I ran out of the house and told the guard to go back in there, that somebody was in there, had slammed the door. So, he went in there and searched the house over. I stayed outside ’cause I say maybe someone slipped in there, but it wasn’t,” Rooks continued.

Rooks then realized, perhaps, it wasn’t a random sound and that it was Elvis making his presence known in the home. She said, “That was Elvis. He was angry. He just slammed the door real hard.”

Graceland’s cook believed Elvis Presley never wanted Graceland opened to the public

Nancy Rooks believed that Elvis Presley never wanted Graceland opened to the public. She believes that perhaps, he made his presence known to let those in the home know he wasn’t happy with plans to open his home to visitors.

Rooks said, “He never wanted the home opened to the public. He wanted the trophy room open to the public, but he would intend to do that himself if he had retired.”

She claimed, “He was going to let ’em come through the hall there and go down through the trophy room on back by the swimming pool and on back around. He had decided on doing that.”

Graceland opened to the public in June 1982. Around 3,000 fans paid $5 to tour the lower level of the home and its grounds, including the Meditation Garden where Elvis and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, were buried.

Rooks’ claims of Elvis’ spirit remaining at Graceland were her own. There is no evidence that the king of rock and roll haunts his home.

Nancy Rooks recalled Elvis Presley’s generosity in the forward of ‘The Presley Family Cookbook’

Elvis Presley leans on a column in front of his Graceland home in Memphis, TN | Getty Images/Bettmann

In the forward of The Presley Family Cookbook, Nancy Rooks discussed her affection for Elvis Presley and his family. She remained employed by the Presleys until she retired 26 years after first stepping into Graceland.

“We all love our boss and his family,” she said in the book’s forward. “His home was like my own home because I spent more time there than at my house.”

She continued, “He always said ‘thank you’ when we served him. At times Mr. E.P. might put $100 in my pocket and smile and say, ‘Don’t say anything.’ But I would thank him anyway.”

Rooks concluded her statement regarding working for the Presley family by sharing how much she loved her job. “I always enjoyed preparing his food,” she said.

Nancy Rooks died on Aug. 15, 2022. She was his last surviving cook and household attendant.