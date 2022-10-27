Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Foyer Holds a Secret Behind Its Wallpaper

Stepping into the foyer of Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home, the area feels familiar to fans, many of whom have seen videos and photographs of the room. However, as familiar a feeling they have, right in the home’s entryway is a hidden secret many fans do not know exists. What is the hidden secret in plain sight as soon as you walk into Presley’s home?

Elvis Presley poses in front of Graceland | Ullstein bild/Ullstein bild via Getty Images

Elvis decorated his home to suit his over-the-top tastes

Presley decorated Graceland to suit his over-the-top tastes. According to the Elvis History Blog, he wanted clouds and stars painted on the ceiling of the entrance hall upon moving into the abode. “I think it would be great,” he said.

Elvis reportedly ordered purple walls with white corduroy drapes to decorate the living, dining, and sunrooms. However, his mother, Gladys, put her foot down, said she couldn’t live with purple walls and wished for lighter colors in the home.

However, when it came to his bedroom, Presley wanted the walls painted blue/black. The Elvis History blog reported, “I want the darkest blue there is for my room, with a mirror that will cover one side of the room. I probably will have a black bedroom suite, trimmed in white leather with a white rug.”

Behind the foyer’s wallpaper hides a hidden Graceland secret

In a tour featured on the web series Gates of Graceland, Vice President of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese took host Tom Brown throughout the home.

At the video’s 3:50 mark, Marchese reveals a hidden mural behind the wallpaper in the foyer of Graceland.

“You know what is behind this paper? A beautiful mural,” she explained. “We have a photograph of Elvis with a March of Dimes patient, [Mary Katoski], in 1958. He’s playing with her here in the hallway.”

“In this hallway, there’s a beautiful mural that is still behind this wallpaper,” Marchese continued. She revealed the family put up the wallpaper in the 1960s. “The mirrors came in the 70s, and the decor developed.

Marchese said there is still another mural at Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Graceland Mansion and Elvis Presley | GAB Archive/Redferns/Liaison/Getty Images

There is reportedly another mural at Graceland, which is in perfect condition and properly preserved, Marchese revealed. However, it is not part of the tour.

“Unfortunately, we can’t go see it because it’s upstairs,” she admitted.

Only those whom Presley invited upstairs could tour his private suite. His only daughter, Lisa Marie, had a bedroom right next door.

“He and I spent a lot of time together upstairs. That part of Graceland is his room and my room,” Lisa Marie stated, as reported by Closer. “He’d set up a little chair in my room, and [we’d watch] TV. The books, the videos, everything is still there. The Godfather, Citizen Kane, Pink Panther, Bruce Lee — all of his videos,” says Lisa Marie. “It’s a beautiful sadness. [But] it’s very comforting to me.”

