Glady Presley had the run of one of Graceland's hidden rooms during her lifetime at the stately Memphis estate.

Millions of fans have toured Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home since it first opened to the public in 1982. The mansion was where the king of rock and roll could unwind and reconnect with family and friends. However, one room of the home was strictly Gladys Presley’s domain and remains off-limits to fans.

Vernon, Elvis, and Gladys Presley posed together in 1956 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gladys Presley’s proud domain is not included in Graceland’s tour

Elvis Presley’s parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley found the stately home located in the Whitehaven section of Memphis. They placed a $1,000 down payment on the home and surrounding property on March 16, 1957. They moved in two months later, in May.

At the time, Elvis was away filming Jailhouse Rock. The king of rock and roll did not join his family at home until one month later, on June 26, 1957.

The Presleys settled into life at their new home. It was the second abode Elvis purchased with the money generated from his flourishing recording, touring, and movie career. The first was on Audubon Drive in Memphis.

There are 23 rooms inside Graceland, but many of these are not seen by the over 600,000 people visiting the home yearly. One of these was Gladys’ proud domain.

During a virtual home tour, as Express reported, Graceland archivist Angie Marchese discussed the unseen area. The laundry room was where Gladys could take care of her family as she had always done before Elvis’ newfound fame.

“Every house has a laundry room, and recently, somebody asked me about laundry at Graceland and who was in charge of it. When Elvis first moved into Graceland, Gladys did all the laundry, and she would hang it outside to dry,” Marchese revealed.

Gladys died in August 1958. Thereafter, Elvis reportedly sent his clothing to the dry cleaners.

Where is the laundry room located within Graceland?

Graceland’s laundry room is in the basement alongside the TV and pool rooms. These iconic rooms are part of the daily tour of Elvis Presley’s stately home.

The laundry room is located behind an opaque window in the Jungle Room, just up the stairs. “It’s not very fancy, but it’s a laundry room,” Angie Marchese revealed.

Another essential item that can be heard by Graceland visitors but not seen is the home’s original sound system, also located in the laundry room. It is there that the music visitors hear is programmed throughout the house.”

Marchese explained, “If you ever hear music at Graceland being played through the speaker system, this is how we play it. We use Elvis’ original speaker system – wired for sound with this system.”

What rooms are not part of Graceland’s tour?

Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate in a photograph taken in 1970 | Mick Hutson/Redferns

Of Graceland’s 23 rooms, only some are available to tour. The tour of Graceland Mansion includes the living room, Vernon and Gladys’ bedroom, the kitchen, dining room, living room, music room, foyer, TV room, pool room, Jungle Room, Vernon’s office, Trophy Building, Racquetball Building, and a former smokehouse turned shooting range.

Beyond the family pook in the backyard is the Meditation Garden, where Elvis, Vernon, Gladys, and Minnie Mae Presley are laid to rest. Also buried there is Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley and her son, Benjamin Keough.

The rooms that are not available to tour are the upstairs rooms. These include Elvis’ bedroom at the southwest corner of the home, a dressing room, and a bathroom. Also upstairs is his daughter Lisa Marie’s bedroom and a secondary bedroom that served as Elvis’ private personal office.

Also not included in the tour is the laundry room, a small room that houses holiday decorations, an archives room, a bedroom belonging to Elvis’ Aunt Delta, and a bathroom.

Elements of this story were first reported by the official Graceland website.