Elvis Presley’s Costume Designer Reveals the King of Rock and Roll’s Favorite Jumpsuit

Elvis Presley heralded the turn of the 1970s by ushering in a look that would dominate his performances until his 1977 death. During that decade, his need for comfort and style led the king of rock and roll to wear jumpsuits. In turn, he created an iconic image that endures today. His costume designer reveals that of all the dozens of jumpsuits Presley sported during that time, he had one favorite look. Can you guess which one it was?

Elvis Presley wearing his iconic American Eagle jumpsuit | Gary Null/Getty Images

Why did Elvis Presley change his fashion style in the 1970s?

In the late 1960s, desperate for a music career revival after spending years making Hollywood films, Elvis Presley dramatically shifted his image. Before his acting days, Presley was best known for looks that featured bright colors, tight pants, and slicked-back hair.

However, Presley introduced fans to a new, raw style to keep up with the changing times. This was indicated in the Singer special, also known as the ‘68 comeback special. Presley donned a leather jacket and pants that appeared painted on, and a new era of the singer’s career was born.

As the 60s turned to the 70s and fashion changed even further, Presley adapted to the times by working with his costume designer to enhance his look with jumpsuits. Accessorized with fringe, stones, and multicolored studs, these stage outfits became essential to his on-stage persona until he died in 1977.

However, he did have one favorite look. Is it your favorite as well? Let’s find out.

This was Elvis Presley’s favorite jumpsuit

Elvis had two American Eagle Jumpsuits created for “Aloha From Hawaii.” The first was worn for the filming of the rehearsal the day before, just incase something went wrong with the satellite broadcast. #ElvisPresley #AlohaFromHawaii #Hawaii #KingofRockNRoll #Performance pic.twitter.com/eJ76YgphMl — Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) January 25, 2022

Elvis Presley owned dozens of jumpsuits. They ranged in color from pastel to jeweled tones. However, the king of rock and roll favored white outfits customized with different designs.

However, Bill Belew, who designed Elvis Presley’s costumes and personal wardrobe from 1968 until he died in 1977, told Elvis.au that the king had one outfit that he favored above all others.

“Well, I know he liked the dragon suit. I know he liked the peacock. He liked the leopard,” Presley explained.

Belew continued, “And, of course, I think possibly his favorite was always the Aloha Hawaii suit, the American Eagle, you know.”

The American Eagle jumpsuit was notably worn during the king’s legendary Aloha From Hawaii—Via Satellite concert. Presley also wore the suit during Las Vegas performances in 1973 and 1974. According to Graceland’s official site, three belts were created for this jumpsuit, with two being exact replicas and the third bearing minor differences.

Graceland archivist says these stage outfits ‘are works of art’

Elvis Prelsey’s webbed fringed jumpsuit on display in 2014 | Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

Angie Marchese, vice president of archives and exhibits at Elvis Presley’s Graceland, called all of Elvis Presley’s jumpsuits “works of art.” In an interview for Commercial Appeal, Marchese said, “The Elvis jumpsuits are really works of art in themselves.”

“He wasn’t going to go out there in a tux or a suit,” Marchese said. “Elvis needed something special. He was Elvis.”

Over 60 jumpsuits and their coordinating accessories, many featuring semi-precious stones, are on display at Graceland in an exhibit called “Elvis: Dressed to Rock.” The exhibit is part of Graceland 45, commemorating Presley’s life and legacy 45 years after his passing.