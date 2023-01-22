Elvis Presley: Lisa Marie’s Favorite Graceland Memento Was Small Enough to Be Kept in Her Pocket

A public memorial for Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, will be held today at her final resting place, Graceland, in Memphis, TN. Her life will be honored by family, friends, and fans 10 days after her untimely death. Graceland was where Lisa Marie admittedly shared some of her happiest memories, even after moving California where she lived through adulthood and where she raised her children. However, Lisa Marie always took a piece of home with her, and a favorite memento was small enough to be kept in her pocket.

Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley in late 1970 | Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023

Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, before being transferred to a nearby medical facility for continued treatment. Hours later, Priscilla Presley announced her daughter’s death.

The entertainer’s housekeeper called 911 after finding Lisa Marie unresponsive. She and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough, whom she lived with, spoke to first responders, and directed them to the home, reported The New York Post.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three daughters: Riley Keough, Finley, and Harper Lockwood. She was interred at Graceland on Jan. 19, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight.

Her grave is alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020, in Graceland’s Meditation Garden. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie’s father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the family graveyard.

Lisa Marie always considered Graceland home, taking a piece of it with her as she moved away and into her own life in California.

Lisa Marie Presley’s most treasured Graceland memento fit into her pocket

In 2012, Lisa Marie opened a Graceland exhibit, “Elvis Through His Daughter’s Eyes.” The artifact exhibit ran for two years before closing. It featured items Lisa Marie and the Graceland Archives team assembled, including home movies, toys, and rarely-seen family mementos.

Lisa Marie called the 200 items in the exhibit quite personal. She carried one of the tokens on display for years before it went on view.

Presley said one of her favorite items was a golf cart key because it helped her recall when she was alone with her father, riding around Memphis, TN, and the Graceland grounds. Lisa Marie also had her own cart, which she rode around the estate with friends.

“That was my life,” she said to The Columbus Dispatch. “I carried it [the key] everywhere. It was never far from me or not on my person when I was a child. I hadn’t seen it in 35 years.”

“It was my key to terror, freedom, mayhem,” she recalled with a laugh of the unique token in the exhibit to Entertainment Tonight. “That key was my life, never far from me.”

Lisa Marie’s childhood treasures remain on display at her ancestral home

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley, and Priscilla Presley at home at Graceland. | Magma Agency/WireImage

An exhibit honoring Lisa Marie Presley is currently on display at Graceland reported TMZ. Featured items include her clothing, childhood items, photos, and childhood memtoes.

A permanent homage to Lisa Marie is the private jet across the street from the famous home named for her. Elvis bought a Convair 880 Jet, formerly owned by Delta Airlines, for $250K in 1975. He spent more than $800,000 having the jet remodeled reported Graceland’s official site.

The tail features an American flag and Elvis’ famous TCB – “taking care of business in a flash” – logo.