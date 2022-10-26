Elvis Presley: The Secret Story Behind Graceland’s Iconic Lions

Stepping onto the front walkway of Elvis Presley‘s Graceland, a set of two lions watch guard over its front pathway and door. These touchstones are a welcoming sight for fans of the king of rock and roll, but did you know they weren’t always on the property? The secret story behind Graceland’s iconic lions lies with Presley, who purchased them from a surprising place.

When did Elvis Presley purchase Graceland?

Elvis Presley purchased Graceland in March of 1957 at the age of 22. He bought the home and adjacent grounds for $102,500, according to the home’s official website.

When he made the purchase, Presley was busy working on his second motion picture, Loving You. He placed a $1,000 deposit down as collateral.

Graceland was the second home Presley purchased for his parents, Vernon and Gladys. The first was a home located on Audubon Avenue in East Memphis. However, as Presley’s star grew, that home, unprotected from onlookers, became a mecca for the superstar’s fans.

Presley wanted a more private residence, and he found that with Graceland, which allowed the entertainer to retreat from the public eye. On May 16, 1957, his parents and grandmother moved in while Elvis continued to film “Jailhouse Rock.” Presley did not officially move into the property until June of that same year.

The famous music gates were not on the property when Presley purchased Graceland. They were set in place in April 1957 to keep Presley’s fans at bay.

The secret story behind Graceland’s iconic lions

Graceland’s Vice President of Archives and Exhibits, Angie Marchese, toured the property with host Tom Brown and shared even more secrets behind the gates of Graceland. They discussed the iconic lions, which welcome visitors to the property, at the video’s 1:21 mark.

“Do you know where these lions came from?” Marchese asked Brown.

“These lions were actually at a house off Cherry Road,” she explained. “It’s about two roads away from Audobon Drive, where Elvis lived before moving to Graceland. He buys Graceland and immediately goes to this house he has passed a million times.”

Marchese continued, “He asked the homeowner if he could buy their lions and have them moved to the front door of Graceland.”

The purchase receipt, featured on the video, shows Presley purchased the lions for $1,000 in August 1957. It reads, “purchasing and installing two imported lions taken from a residence at 160 Cherry Road and delivered to the Presley residence per agreement.”

The previous owners of the lions were stunned when Presley asked to purchase their outdoor decorations

Brown wondered aloud how big the home the lions were purchased from was because the outdoor decorations were large. Marchese agreed, “they are extremely large, but they fit beautifully here.”

“Could you imagine sitting at home one day and Elvis shows up and asks, ‘can I buy your lions?'” she laughed. “I bought a new house, and they’d look great outside,” Presley told the owners.

Brown said the story of the lions was “one of those things, even when Elvis was still alive, we knew what Graceland looks like. Seeing these lions up close, everybody takes their pictures with them; everyone sits on the little benches in front before you go in the house.”

Marchese said the lions were one of the first things Elvis bought when he purchased Graceland.

