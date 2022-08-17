Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’

Elvis Presley continued pushing himself physically in 1977 as he readied for another tour. The entertainer was still a profitable concert draw as faithful fans flocked to see The King of Rock and Roll live. However, during that time period, Presley struggled with ill health. The author of “Elvis: Destined to Die” says Presley claimed “I just don’t feel good” ahead of his last scheduled tour, set to start the day after his Aug. 16th death.

Between mid-March 1976 and the end of June 1977, a period of fewer than 16 months, Elvis spent 141 days on tour around the country, ten days in Lake Tahoe, and 11 days in Las Vegas.

The King’s last concert was held at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis on June 26, 1977, reported Smooth Radio.

During breaks in the grueling schedule, Presley faced several problematic issues. These included the blood release of “Elvis, What Happened?” by Red West, his cousin Sonny West, and David Hebler as told to Steve Dunleavy. The Wests and Hebler were former bodyguards reportedly critical of Presley’s drug dependence.

Presley also faced health struggles, including those brought on by his drug dependency.

Elvis Presley claimed ‘I don’t feel good’ ahead of his death says, author

Sally A. Hoedel, author of “Elvis: Destined to Die,” told Fox News Digital the entertainer was unwell during the last years of his life.

“It’s hard for us to imagine [that he was in physical pain] because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside,” Hoedel wrote.

Hoedel reportedly spoke to numerous sources close to Presley. She had the “privilege to see documents that people have not seen and used those for research aspects of this book.”

The author revealed that Presley confided in backup singer Kathy Westmoreland and said his “eyes were a constant source of pain along with other ailments.”

“It’s documented that right before he went on his last tour, he had phone conversations with several people where he said, ‘I just don’t feel good,'” Hoedel shared.

“He was encouraged to cancel the tour. And he would say, ‘I can’t. Everyone’s relying on me. I have to make payroll, you know?’ He had such an obligation as a provider. Presley pulled his whole family out of poverty, which always stayed with him. So when he was sick, he didn’t stop as he should have. He just took more medication to keep going.”

Despite ill health, Presley had a strong work ethic, said the author

Presley pushed himself even though his health deteriorated, claims Hoedel.

“Elvis had an incredible work ethic,” the author said to Fox.

“When he played Vegas, he played two daily shows for 30 days. That’s 60 shows. But his immune system wasn’t fighting off infection as it should have. He was often getting fevers and flu-type symptoms. People assumed, ‘Well, that’s just an excuse to get medication.’ But he was having this problem with fighting infection. And there’s evidence of that time and time again.”

In “Elvis: Destined to Die,” Hoedel wrote that during 1977, an event occurred documented in the feature film Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

A semiconscious Presley had his head dunked in a bucket of ice water to be able to perform.

His manager, Col. Tom Parker, allegedly shouted, “The only important thing is that he’s on that stage tonight!”

