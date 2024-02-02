Elvis Presley appeared more interested in books about spirituality than any other topic. During a trying time, he looked for answers in a book by a famous occultist.

Judging by Priscilla Presley’s recollections, Elvis Presley was more interested in books about spirituality than any other topic. During a trying time, he looked for answers in a book by a famous occultist. Priscilla discussed what Elvis’ taste in literature said about him as a person.

Elvis Presley was interested in a certain book a few months before he died

In her 1985 book Elvis and Me, Priscilla recalled a near the end of the “All Shook Up” singer‘s life. “In April 1977, Elvis fell ill and had to cancel his tour and return home to Graceland,” Priscilla wrote. “Lisa [Marie] and I were there visiting Dodger [Elvis’ grandmother]. He called me up to his room.

“[Elvis] did not look himself; his face and body were bloated,” she continued. “He was wearing pajamas, which he seemed to prefer these days when at home. He held Cheiro’s Book of Numbers and told me there was something he wanted me to read.” Cheiro’s Book of Numbers is a 20th-century spiritual text that is not to be confused with the biblical Book of Numbers.

The writer of the book helped make palm reading a mainstream practice again

According to Encyclopedia.com, Cheiro was the pen name of Irish astrologer and palm reader Louis Hamon. As a youngster, Cheiro was fascinated by the occult. After he gave up on becoming a minister, Cheiro moved to India and further studied spiritual topics.

He later found success with his books Cheiro’s Language of the Hand and Cheiro’s Guide to the Hand, both of which helped palm reading become mainstream again. Celebrities became his clients. Though Cheiro is not a household name, and he’s not as well-remembered as other occultists like Aleister Crowley and Gerald Gardner, he is still influential in occult, New Age, and neopagan circles.

Cheiro’s Book of Numbers focused on numerology. In Elvis and Me, Priscilla recalled the “Hound Dog” singer using Cheiro’s Book of Numbers to determine whether they were compatible based on the numerical values of their birthdays. She was relieved to learn their numbers “linked” with each other.

Priscilla Presley wrote Elvis Presley ‘was still searching for his purpose in life’

Priscilla ruminated on the significance of Elvis’ preoccupation with Cheiro’s Book of Numbers. “His curiosity for answers had not abated,” she remembered. “He was still searching for his purpose in life, still feeling he had not found his calling.

“If he had found a cause to espouse, whether a drugless society or world peace, he would have had the role he sought in life,” she added. “His generosity was evidence of this part of his nature — his legendary penchant for giving, even to the countless people he didn’t know.” Other spiritual texts that piqued the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s interest included the Bible, Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse, The Impersonal Life by Joseph Benner, and the poetry of Kahlil Gibran.

Elvis was one of the biggest and most important celebrities of all time. That didn’t stop him from looking for answers.