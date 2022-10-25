‘Emancipation’: Why Sergeant Howard, aka Steven Ogg, Looks So Familiar

Without a doubt, 2022 has been a rough year for Will Smith. The actor, who’s always been a box office draw, found himself in hot water after slapping comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. Smith apologized and has been trying to return to his usual business of making movies.

His latest release, Emancipation, features a familiar face. Here’s why Emancipation‘s Sergeant Howard, aka Steven Ogg, looks so familiar.

Based on the true story of a real-life slave named Gordon, Emancipation follows a slave named Peter who escapes from a Louisiana plantation after his owners whipped him nearly to death. Peter outwits his hunters and makes his way to the North, joining the Union Army after learning about the Emancipation Proclamation.

Production on Emancipation began in 2021, with filming taking place in Georgia. However, after the Election Integrity Act of 2021 was enacted, Smith and the director ditched the state and opted to film in New Orleans, costing Apple $15 million.

Filming occurred from July 12 to August 21, but several positive COVID-19 tests forced production to halt. In May 2022, news broke that Apple would delay the film’s release to a possible date in 2023. The network cited Smith’s controversial slap at the Oscars and an overcrowded release lineup from Apple as reasons for the delay.

However, the movie’s release date was moved to December 2, 2022. Emancipation will premiere in theaters on the scheduled date and become available for streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9, 2021.

Smith is joined by Ben Foster, Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Timothy Hutton, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten, and Imani Pullum.

‘Emancipation’ is Steven Ogg’s Hollywood debut

Ogg moved to New York City and began getting roles in renowned TV shows such as Third Watch and Law & Order. After going on hiatus for some time, he returned to provide voice work and motion capture for Rockstar Games’ 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto V.

Emancipation star Steven Ogg in 2019 | Robin Marchant/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

Ogg earned critical acclaim for his work and reprised his role in the YouTube short film GTA VR. He made his debut in The Walking Dead season 6 finale playing Simon, a member of the Saviors and the antagonists in season 7 of the AMC show.

He then took on a role in HBO’s Westworld, playing Rebus. Aside from his work on GTA, Ogg has also lent his voice to Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes. Ogg appeared in two episodes of AMC’s Better Call Saul, playing Sobchak. He played Sabrina Carpenter’s father in The Short History of the Long Road, but his role as Sergeant Howard in Emancipation marks his Hollywood debut.

Where you’ve seen the other ‘Emancipation’ cast members

Foster is a Hollywood veteran who has appeared in films like The Punisher, Alpha Dog, X-Men: The Last Stand, The Messenger, and Pandorum. He plays Fassel in Emancipation. Bingwa hasn’t been in several projects, but audiences know her as Carmen Moyo in The Good Fight.

She plays Smith’s character’s wife, Dodienne, in Emancipation. Owuor, who plays Gordon, has been in Reprisal, True Blood, and The Newsroom. Shakir is well known for his role in Marvel’s Luke Cage, playing Bushmaster. He also appeared in Cowboy Bepop and plays André Cailloux in Emancipation.

Harvey of The Crossing and Animal Kingdom plays Leeds, while The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It star Blevins plays Harrington. Hutton has been in Ordinary People and American Crime and plays Senator John Lyons in Emancipation.

She’s Gotta Have It star Luwoye stars as John while Moten, who’s been in Next and Disjointed, plays Knowls. Pullum [Betsy] has been in The Orville and Yo Gabba Gabba!, while Lewis has been in The Vacation.

