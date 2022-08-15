Emily and Shekeb’s Relationship Starts to Crumble on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy returns for season 3 episode 9. Emily and Shekeb aren’t in a good place. It looks like their relationship might be over. Here’s what happened last time on the reality TV series.

Emily invites Shekeb’s parents to dinner

A couple sits on a bench. | Charlie Foster via Unsplash

Emily invites Shekeb’s parents over for dinner. She really wants Laila’s acceptance so that she can proceed with a relationship with Shekeb and hopefully get engaged. “I just want Laila to trust me, and I want her to really understand that I can be a good housewife for Shekeb.”

Emily admits she is not the best cook, so she orders takeout and places it on regular dinner plates. She also didn’t want to make dinner and have Laila judge her food.

Emily says she knows she has been disrespectful to Laila in the past, and she wants to make up for it. “I hope this dinner party proves to her that I really respect her,” says Emily.

The dinner party goes downhill

Emily sets the table and gets dinner ready. Everything seemed to be going well, but once Laila arrived, the mood quickly changed. Laila arrived with Yussra instead of her husband.

Emily gets upset and immediately asks who invited Yussra. Laila tells Emily to “be generous” and let Yussra in. “I feel like Laila is just an evil mastermind,” says Emily. “She’s childish and it’s just so frustrating,”

Yussra says she realizes she shouldn’t have come to the dinner. She says she takes the blame for upsetting Emily. However, she also says she wanted to punch Emily in the face because of how she was acting. “Why be rude?” she asks.

Laila says she was happy to make Emily nervous. “My goal is to take Emily out of the picture, out of Shekeb’s life, and bring Yussra and Shekeb together,” she says.

Yussra notices that there’s a takeout plate on the table, so she asks Emily if she really cooked the meal. When Emily says she did cook, Yussra points out that she forgot to take one of the takeout plates off the table. Emily ignores her.

Shekeb gets mad at Emily

“I guess in Laila’s eyes anyone that resembles her culture is her ideal perfect woman for Shekeb,” says Emily. However, Shekeb says it’s more about respect. He believes Laila prefers Yussra because she is more respectful. He says showing respect is the “key ingredient.”

Shekeb apologizes to Yussra for the way Emily is acting. “A guest is a guest,” he says. However, Emily says she is not going to apologize. She then tells Laila that she knows what she is up to. She knows that Laila wants Yussa and Shekeb to get married.

Emily tells Laila that if she keeps pushing Shekeb and Laila together that they will eventually have sex. Shekeb says his mother doesn’t like sexual conversations, so the dinner party was doomed from that point on.

Emily goes on to say she feels Laila is playing games with her. “I feel like you’re in this never-ending cycle of games,” says Emily. “It’s just so childish and it’s honestly exhausting.”

Laila responds by saying, “You are sick.” She ends dinner early and decides to leave. However, it’s clear Laila realizes she has been called out for her behavior. Shekeb becomes upset by the way Emily behaved. He tells her to clean everything herself. He then gets in his car and leaves.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Brittany Gets Blocked on Social Media and Matt Blocks Her Number on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’