Emily Blunt Once Quipped That She Didn’t Want to Be in a Tom Cruise Movie

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt both featured in the 2014 hit sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow. After getting to know Cruise, Blunt has had nothing but nice things to say about her co-star and vice versa. But there was a time when Blunt quipped she wasn’t too interested in sharing the big screen with the movie star.

Blunt had a rewarding experience working with Cruise. The Devil Wears Prada alum first got on Cruise’s radar thanks to her performance in The Adjustment Bureau starring Matt Damon. Eventually, he’d recruit Blunt to co-star alongside him in the sci-fi flick Edge of Tomorrow.

“He wanted to find the right sort of chemistry for the film because it is the most unusual, violent love story,” she once told Telegraph about her casting.

Much to Blunt’s pleasure, Cruise proved to not only be a joy to work with but fun as well.

“We laughed a lot. That’s the wonderful thing about Tom: he doesn’t take himself that seriously and he is very self-effacing. He couldn’t care less what people think about him – that’s quite refreshing,” she added.

But perhaps what surprised her more than working with the star was a comment she made about Cruise years earlier. The Telegraph reporter reminded Blunt that she swore off working in a Tom Cruise feature in 2005. The actor allegedly shared that she would rather do badly paid theater forever than be “a spear carrier in a Tom Cruise movie.”

When Blunt was reminded of this remark, she couldn’t believe it until she was shown proof.

“That is so funny. Well, at least I’m not a spear-carrier,” she quipped.

Emily Blunt once joked that Tom Cruise was the reason she bounced back from her pregnancy

Working on Edge of Tomorrow required Blunt to undergo intense physical training to do her character justice. The movie saw Blunt wearing an 85-pound exosuit that Blunt needed a certain amount of strength to withstand. Cruise shared that his co-star was more than up for the challenge.

“It’s amazing what she accomplished, obviously with the stunts and the character she created. She is just (expletive) good,” Cruise once told USA Today.

The type of preparation the Quiet Place star did for the role saw her adopt an intense regimen for months with very little time off.

“This was six days a week, two and a half hours a day. It was brutal at first and then became addictive. I wanted her to look lethal and I wanted to go all the way,” Blunt said.

But this workout also benefitted the star when she became a mother. After Blunt gave birth to her first child, who she shares with husband John Krasinski, she made a smooth transition back into work. Something she credited Cruise for.

“I always say Tom Cruise is the reason I bounced back after the pregnancy,” she said in an interview with Independent. “He should be credited as the new diet pill because he asked me to do Edge of Tomorrow so I was in such good shape when I got pregnant, so after I had Hazel it was easier to bounce back.”

Emily Blunt cried while wearing the exosuit in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Despite the training, wearing the 85-pound exosuit in Tomorrow proved to be a challenge for Blunt at first. The type of training The Mary Poppins Returns actor did was a bit similar to what athletes did to build themselves.

“I was encouraged to take up gymnastics, Krav Maga, weight training and sprint training,” Blunt once said according to Entertainment Weekly.

Still, however, the suit was more difficult to put on than she might have anticipated. Her training eventually paid off, though, as she was soon able to adapt to its weight.

“I prepared as much as I could, and then the first day when I showed up and put the suit on, I just thought, ‘Oh god I’m going to start crying.’ And then you get used to it, and it becomes like second nature,” Blunt explained.

