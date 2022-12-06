‘Emily in Paris’: Emily Likely Spends More Than Her Salary on Clothes Alone

It’s that time of year again. The weather blows cold, the fireplace roars, and the Netflix series Emily in Paris returns to make the season bright. A surprise hit for the streamer following its debut in 2020, the lighthearted comedy has continued to seduce viewers with its Clueless meets Sex and the City vibes. But, for some, its biggest draw is the fashion. For instance, Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris outfits, the cost of which well exceeds her character’s salary.

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ makes Paris living look so good

Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Repeat after me: “Emily in Paris is a fantasy.”

Did I suddenly spawn dreams of moving to New York City and becoming a writer while watching Sex and the City? Yes, yes I did. Did I likewise foster dreams of small-town life after watching Gilmore Girls? Absolutely. Have I (twice now) binge-watched Emily in Paris only to fill my search history with flights to the City of Love? You bet. And who could not after watching Emily living her best life in Paris?

In Emily in Paris Season 3, Emily appears to still live in her amazing apartment. It’s located in Paris’ beautiful 5th arrondissement, right near the Pantheon, in the stunning Place de l’Estrapade. She frequents the city’s hippest cafés and clubs, takes taxis nearly everywhere, and does it all in Christian Louboutin heels.

But, like so many other fun-yet-fictional premises (Friends comes to mind), Emily is likely also toting an incredibly heavy load of debt in her tiny, designer purses.

Reality Check: Lily Collins’ ‘Emily in Paris’ outfits alone likely cost more than Emily’s yearly salary

According to experts at New Casinos, Collins’ Emily in Paris character likely makes an estimated annual salary of about $46,980 as a young marketing executive. Considering her lifestyle, this amount does not even come close to covering her expenditures.

The rent for her apartment alone would be around $33k per year, leaving her only about 14k for everything else. Utilities for her apartment would average about $2,372 per year, dropping Emily’s piggy bank to roughly $11,628. And, while many of the restaurants and cafés Emily frequents are fictionalized, eating out the way she does would likely run her about $3,500 annually including her morning coffee. Adding to that is Emily’s love of Paris’ nightlife, which likely costs about $1,295 per year. Finally, Emily’s dependency on taxis (she got lost on the city’s metro once and now prefers cabs) is estimated at nearly $3k per year.

That leaves just under $4,000—far (far) less than her fashion expenditures. She owns items items from Valentino, Prada, Christian Louboutin, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes, and more. Emily’s wardrobe is estimated to cost around $76,795 per year. So, as a spokesperson from New Casinos points out in the report, “The findings are a friendly reminder that [Emily’s] lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire, given that her salary doesn’t cover half of her spending.”

The first season became Netflix’s most popular comedy series in 2020 (with 58 million viewers per Variety). Then, Emily in Paris Season 2 debuted in December 2021. In the week following season 2’s debut, the series was the streamer’s most-binged show (a title it shared with The Witcher). By January, Emily in Paris Seasons 3 and 4 were done deals.

Releasing December 21, 2022, season 3 will take viewers back to Paris for what looks like a lot of decision-making. Season 2 ended with Emily torn between a cushy new position in Chicago with Madeline (Kate Walsh) and new horizons with Savoir’s fearless leader, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Now, Emily must decide whose side she is on. Likewise, Emily finds herself conflicted about her love life. Should she continue with Alfie or risk her friendship with Camille (or whatever is left of it) to be with Gabriel?

These decisions take center stage in the Emily in Paris Season 3 teaser. Though they are eclipsed by a decision every woman seems to have faced once in her life: bangs or no bangs.

Cozy up, Emily in Paris fans, it is going to be a very good holiday.

