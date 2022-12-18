‘Emily in Paris’: Experts Estimate Emily’s Lifestyle Costs More Than $120,000 a Year

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is an American ex-pat living a luxurious lifestyle in France in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. But how attainable is Emily’s chic lifestyle? Experts analyzed Emily’s daily spending and added up her expenses — the totals might surprise you! Find out how much Emily’s Parisian lifestyle as seen in Emily in Paris costs and why it’s not sustainable based on her salary.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper | Netflix

Emily earns an estimated $46,980 working for Savoir

According to the money experts at New Casinos, Emily earns $46,980 annually working at the marketing firm. However, her spending habits go well beyond that.

From flaunting her expensive clothing to regularly dining out and attending extravagant events for work, Emily seemingly has it all in the Netflix series. But based on her salary as a marketing executive for Savoir, can she really afford her lavish lifestyle?

Experts estimate Emily Cooper spends over $120,000 annually

Emily Cooper wears some of the finest designers in the industry, including Valentino, Prada, and Balmain. The Vassilis Zoulias yellow printed jacket Emily wears in season 2, episode 4 alone comes with a price tag of $53,987.96. As such, New Casinos estimates Emily spends $76,795.40 annually on clothing and accessories.

Emily (Lily Collins) in her Vassilis Zoulias jacket with Petra (Daria Panchenko) in season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’ | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily’s other expenses are estimated to be:

Rent: $33,127.84

Utilities: $2,372.40

Dining out: $3,239.28

Nightlife/drinks: $1,295.71

Transportation: $2,947.74

Coffee: $228

Emily’s total spending for the year is an estimated $120,006.37. That’s $73,025.42 more than what she earns working at Savoir.

‘Emily in Paris’ lifestyle is ‘unrealistic’

Based on these estimates, a representative from New Casinos says Emily’s lifestyle isn’t attainable for the average person. “When it comes to our favorite fiction TV shows, we sometimes have to remind ourselves that it isn’t a reality,” they said via email. “Emily in Paris is a show in which extravagance is at the core but it’s interesting to see just how unrealistic the luxurious living of Emily is. The findings are a friendly reminder that her lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire, given that her salary doesn’t cover half of her spending.”

‘Emily in Paris’ returns on Dec. 21 with season 3

No matter how unattainable Emily’s lifestyle might be, many fans can’t wait to see what lavish adventures she gets into in season 3 of Emily in Paris. The second season, which will be 10 30-minute episodes, drops on Netflix on Dec. 21, 2022.

In the new season, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. She’ll have to decide where her loyalties lie at work and in her romantic life and what that could mean for her future in France. Here are the episode titles for Emily in Paris Season 3:

“J’ai Deux Amours (I Have Two Lovers)” “What’s It All About…” “Coo D’état” “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper” “Ooo La La Liste” “Ex-En-Provence” “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days” “Fashion Victim” “Love Is in the Air” “Charade”

Tune in to new episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix beginning Dec. 21.