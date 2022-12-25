‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: Emily Finally Makes a Decision Regarding Her Career

Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) life starts to fall into place in Emily in Paris Season 3 Episode 3. After repairing her romance with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in episode 2, Emily is forced to decide on her career in “Coo D’êtat.” Find out what happens in our recap of the third episode of Netflix‘s Emily in Paris Season 3.

[SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains spoilers regarding Emily in Paris Season 3 Episode 3, “Coo D’êtat”]

Lily Collins as Emily | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Sylvie cons Madeline out of France in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 3

Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and Madeline (Kate Walsh) have been at each other’s necks since season 2 of Emily in Paris. But Sylvie finally gets the upper hand in “Coo D’êtat,” which translates to “strike against the state.”

After running into some trouble with a neighbor at her apartment building, Sylvie must find a new location to conduct her business. After hearing Luc (Bruno Gouery) discuss the building manager of Savoir’s offices, Sylvie gets the bright idea to con the company out of their own rental space.

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Lily Collins | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Relying on the crush building manager Henri has on her, Sylvie woos him into helping her nudge the Americans out of the building. Henri promises to treat them “like pests,” which involves neglecting the elevator repairs, cranking up the heat, and infesting the office space with a flock of pigeons.

In the end, after tanking a meeting with Gilbert Group Corporate, Madeline decides she wants to break the lease. As soon as she and Emily pack up to work from her five-star hotel, Sylvie movies Agence Grateau into the space.

Alfie helps relight Gabriel and Camille’s spark

Now that Alfie’s relationship with Emily is seemingly in tact — she’s basically living in his hotel room — he notices the spark between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) has dulled. Gabriel’s restaurant has never been busier, which is great for business but has him so wrapped up in work, he has started neglecting his relationship with Camille.

Leave it to Alfie, who suggests Gabriel romance Camille where it’s convenient for him. After all, the last thing Gabriel wants to do at the end of a long day is go to another restaurant. Instead, he decides to stay in the very place that’s taking him away from Camille. The two share a romantic dinner in Les Deux Compères, which is only briefly interrupted by Emily and Alfie.

Emily Cooper makes a stand in ‘Coo D’êtat’ episode of ‘Emily in Paris’

Madeline has tried her best to make things work in Paris. But after failing to find a French replacement for Sylvie, the Gilbert Group decides to suspend operations in France. So, Madeline books a flight back to Chicago and gets Emily a ticket, too. Upon their return, the dynamic duo can fill corporate in on Savoir’s insubordination and sweetheart deals.

But that’s not what Emily wants. Finally, in episode 3, Emily stands up for herself. “No, I’m not going back to Chicago,” she tells Madeline. “I quit. I’m running toward the life I want, and that’s here in Paris.”

Emily (Lily Collins) outside of Agence Grateau, formerly Savoir | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Shockingly, Madeline’s nice about Emily’s decision. Perhaps it’s because she sees so much of herself in the young go-getter. Regardless, now Emily must grovel to earn a position with her old pals at Agence Grateau.

