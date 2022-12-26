‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: How Long Does Emily’s Fun-Employment Last?

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is in the throws of “fun-employment” in episode 4 of Emily in Paris Season 3. The marketing executive returns to her influencer roots in “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper,” but not for long. Find out what else unfolds in our recap of Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3 Episode 4.

[SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains spoilers ahead regarding Emily in Paris Season 3 Episode 4, “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper”]

Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily embraces her Paris to-do list in episode 4

After turning down Madeline’s (Kate Walsh) offer to return to Chicago, Emily is officially unemployed. Not having a job frees Emily up to do everything she hasn’t had time to do, like visit the catacombs or dive into a giant bowl of chocolate mousse.

Emily’s “fun-employment” brings the character back to her roots and has her live-streaming on a daily basis, hashtagging everything and sharing her life with her followers. The first season of the Netflix series told the story primarily through a social media lens — something missing from most of season 2. However, season 3, episode 4 puts Emily back on social media to recount her Parisian adventures.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 4 introduces Camille’s new love interest

Ever since Camille (Camille Razat) and Emily’s pact — the one where both women swear not to get romantically involved with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) — Camille and Gabriel become a couple. Despite Emily’s initial betrayal, she has since found love elsewhere with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Still, the fact that she was the one to break the pact kills Camille, as she expresses in episode 4 of season 3.

Camille Razat as Camille |Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

She may feel guilty for betraying Emily, but that guilty conscious only goes so far. In the episode, Camille exhibits a new artist, Sofia Sideris (Melia Kreiling), at her gallery. Where have you seen Kreiling before? She played Bereet in Guardians of the Galaxy, Amandine Buckingham in Mammals, and had roles in shows like Filthy Rich, Sweedish Dicks, The Last Tycoon, and Tyrant.

The beautiful Greek woman impresses Camille, who openly flirts with her at the gallery opening. Sofia and Camille don’t act on their urges amid the “Confessions” exhibit, but the tension is there.

Will Camille break things off with Gabriel first or dive into an affair with the artist? We’re thinking the latter, because when Camille finds out Emily is filling in at Gabriel’s restaurant, she almost seems jealous. Perhaps that’s the catalyst that inspires Camille to make a move on Sofia.

Does Emily get her job back?

From the beginning of the Netflix series, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) hasn’t been the easiest on Emily. First, she made it difficult for the American ex-pat to fit in at Savoir, running her ragged to prove herself. Then in season 3, Sylvie fires Emily after discovering she’s double-dipping and working for her and Madeline simultaneously.

Despite the win Sylvie pulled off in episode 3 of Emily in Paris, she’s struggling to get her footing, what with the red tape that comes with owning a business. Amid the chaos of getting Agence Grateau off the ground, Sylvie discovers Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julian (Samuel Arnold) have been pitching Emily’s ideas to clients. Sylvie may not employ her, but she’s still contributing to the success of her business — something the proud woman can’t deal with.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022

To make things right, Sylvie offers Emily a job with her agency at the end of episode 4. Emily accepts with a resounding yes and all seems right in Paris — for now.

Watch Emily in Paris on Netflix.