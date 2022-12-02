‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode Titles and What to Expect, Including Two New Characters

Emily in Paris Season 3 comes out at the end of the month. Find out what to expect in the latest season of the Lily Collins-led Netflix series, including how many episodes are in season 3 and the titles and synopsis of each. Plus, we have details about the two new characters season 3 of Emily in Paris will introduce. Très chic!

Lily Collins as Emily | Netflix

Season 3 comes out on Dec. 21

The Darren Star series Emily in Paris returns on Dec. 21 with 10 new episodes, each with a 30-minute runtime. Netflix’s season 3 synopsis reads:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.” ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 synopsis, Netflix

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first two seasons of Emily in Paris on Netflix. All 20 episodes are available on the streaming platform.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 episode titles and summaries

Below is a preview of what’s to come in each episode of Emily in Paris Season 3:

“J’ai Deux Amours (I Have Two Lovers)”: Emily must choose between leaving the Gilbert Group, remaining in Paris to work for Sylvie, or returning to Chicago with Madeline. “What’s It All About…”: Emily and Luc concoct a plan to get the band back together; Benoit surprises Mindy. “Coo D’état” The Agence Grateau team fights for their former office space; Emily is faced with a life-altering decision. “Live From Paris, It’s Emily Cooper”: An unemployed Emily plays tourist and nabs a waitressing gig; Sylvie’s hard veneer starts to crack at Camille’s gallery launch. “Ooo La La Liste”: Emily works to boost Agence Grateau’s profile and finds herself in the spotlight; Camille and her new artist Sofia work more closely; Emily learns a secret she’d rather not know. “Ex-En-Provence”: Agence Grateau heads to Provence for an event; Alfie must put out a work fire with Antoine, which rekindles Emily and Gabriel’s spark; a surprise guest throws a curveball at Sylvie. “How To Lose a Designer in 10 Days”: Pierre Cadault wants to work with Sylvie and Co. again; Alfie and Camille are out of town, so Mindy ropes Emily and Gabriel into a double date. “Fashion Victim”: Sylvie confronts an enemy from her past; Gabriel makes a drunken confession to Emily. “Love Is in the Air”: Emily learns that Alfie is keeping their relationship hush-hush; Gabriel gets serious about his future; Nicolas drives a wedge between Mindy and Emily. “Charade”: Gabriel’s grandmother helps with the reopening of his restaurant; Emily finds an unexpected ally in Luc; a major bomb is dropped during a trip to Champagne.

Season 3 episodes of ‘Emily in Paris’ will introduce two new characters

The new season of Emily in Paris will introduce two new characters: Nicolas De Leon and Sofia Sideris. Paul Forman plays Nicolas De Leon, the dutiful executive of his family’s high-powered conglomerate, JVMA. Nicolas leads a charmed life, but it’s accompanied by a crushing pressure to prove himself. Emily will attempt to work with him in season 3, but an unexpected personal connection will bring them together.

Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Then there’s Sofia, played by Melia Kreiling. A beautiful Greek artist who is showing her work at Camille’s (Camille Razat) gallery, Sofia’s life takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself falling into a passionate affair.

Watch Emily in Paris Season 3 beginning Dec. 21 on Netflix.