‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Lily Collins Admitted Emily’s Outfits Can Be ‘A Lot’

The third season of Emily in Paris arrived on Netflix last month. There have been debates over the clothing styles in the show. Specifically, people have questioned Emily’s fashion each season.

Emily has clothes from various brands and typically wears many accessories. Even the French have an issue with how she dresses in each episode. Lily Collins recently spoke about the costume designs for her character.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

The fashion in the third season

Emily in Paris has plenty of patterns and colors. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Marylin Fitoussi was in charge of the costumes for the third season. She approached the character’s wardrobe with the idea of embracing colors.

The costume designer had the wardrobe feature bold colors like neon lemon and bright greens. The clothing styles also consisted of light blue and red. There were many options for business outfits, exercise attire, and casual clothes. The season had several iconic looks.

Emily in Paris somehow got Phoebe Bridgers prom dress pic.twitter.com/Tezww8BLgK — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 4, 2023

For example, Emily wears a multi-colored sweater with a skirt in the first episode. Later, she is not afraid to wear a pink cutout dress with a matching feathery coat. Along with the attire is a pair of platform boots. Of course, the character can wear neutral colors.

One top piece that Emily wears is a black-and-white jacket with a zebra print. A few styles seem OK to viewers, but others are too over-the-top. Even Collins agreed with the overall opinion on the character’s fashion choices.

Lily Collins said her costumes can be ‘a lot’

Since the show began, Emily’s style has gotten some backlash. Fans feel the character wears too many patterns, flashy colors, and layers sometimes. They tend to joke about some of the more outlandish clothes, and Collins can understand.

In an interview with Good Morning America, one interview brought up the topic of Emily’s outfits. She asked Collins if the costume department gave her anything that even she thought was over the top. While the character made Collins confident with elaborate fashion, she might find something is too much.

“Marylin Fitoussi, our costume designer, is a genius and a magician, and she always presents these amazing, collaborative looks. Sometimes, yes, I will admit I go, ‘wow, that’s a lot, but I’m going to try it.'” Collins explained. “You know what? If we’re going to go to the lavender fields, I’ll be in head-to-toe lavender.”

Collins looked forward to wearing that lavender dress this season. However, she had second thoughts but remembered she was playing Emily. She knows that having attire stand out is necessary for the show.

Notable outfits from the previous seasons

Here’s our thoughts on Season Two of “Emily in Paris” on @netflix. “Thankfully, the new season doesn’t seem to take itself as seriously as the last one did.” https://t.co/kd7kntmx4j pic.twitter.com/YqKMSn05T2 — Under the Radar (@Under_Radar_Mag) December 22, 2021

The series does not center itself around fashion, but the outfits stand out to viewers. Fans have calculated that Emily might spend over $76,000 a year on clothing. She owns designer goods from brands like Prada and Louboutin. Each season features some notable wardrobe choices.

In Season 1, Emily wears a checkered blazer with a red beret. Her wardrobe also includes an Eiffel Tower shirt with high heels that have “Paris” printed on them. However, Collins’ favorite outfit is the black dress Emily wears to the ballet in Episode 6. The second season also has its fashion moments.

According to Variety, one of the best styles is Emily’s dress and cape. She wears it for most of the episode, and it consists of various patterns. She completes the look with brown boots and a checkered hat. Another iconic appearance is Emily’s red dress in the season finale.

Specifically, the attire is an H&M Giambattista Valli dress with a long v-neck. The garment exposes a golden heart-shaped necklace. Additionally, Emily wears her hair up.