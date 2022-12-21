‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Review: We’re Ready for Season 4

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Throughout season 3 of Emily in Paris, our people-pleasing protagonist must choose where her loyalties lie personally and professionally — a decision that proves difficult for the woman who wants everyone to be happy. Like previous seasons of the Netflix series, Emily in Paris Season 3 doesn’t skip out on the sex, fashion, or tasteful drama fans have come to expect from the Darren Star series. And while we wish Emily would be a little more selfish about in this third season of Emily in Paris, we’re giving it a good review.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Review | Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Emily Cooper is a lovable character, albeit a pushover

From the beginning, Emily Cooper has been a nice girl. That didn’t initially work in her favor within the cut-throat marketing world of Savoir, the French subsidiary of Emily’s Chicago-based Gilbert Group. Still, Emily found a way to impress Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and make a name for herself.

Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily’s nice girl trend continues in the third season of Emily in Paris. However, her inability to make decisions because of the impact they’ll have on others gets a little frustrating this season.

We’re not saying she should become a wholly selfish person, but she shouldn’t put everyone else in her life ahead of herself. It’s time to take what’s hers, including the right to a successful career and love. From the people-pleasing she does at work to the balance she strives to maintain with her friendships, Emily allows several people to walk all over her in season 3 of the Netflix series. But hey, that’s what drives the narrative.

The fashion in season 3 is as inspiring as ever

Like Outer Banks, Emily in Paris satisfies the viewer’s wanderlust. But more than that, the series makes us envious of Emily’s unbridled bravery when it comes to fashion.

Costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi used more than 100 designers to create the wardrobes seen in Emily in Paris Season 3, and that’s just the clothing. From accessories to hats, bags, and shoes, the third season showcases the work of hundreds of designers.

Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy | Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Nothing about Emily’s fashion choices is understated this season, but that’s because she finally feels at home in Paris. From her Christian Lacroix Vintage headscarf to an ensemble featuring Burberry, Vintage, Dolce & Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton, Emily’s fashion pays homage to how well she has established herself in France. Behind the scenes, we commend Fitoussi, who remains fearless in her choices and continues to inspire the viewer to want to make bold choices with their wardrobe, too.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 finale will keep us coming back for more

The first two seasons of Emily in Paris ended on a cliffhanger. In the season 1 finale, Emily gets a text message from Camille (Camille Razat) about Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) decision to stay in Paris and her desire to meet up with Emily, who is unsure if Camille’s aware of their romance. At the end of season 2, after her declaration of love for Gabriel gets cut short by Camille, Emily calls Sylvie with an answer about her career. The season ends without revealing if she’ll stay in Paris and continue working with Savoir or return to Chicago with her long-time mentor Madeline (Kate Walsh).

Season 3 ends no differently than its predecessors, another reason Emily in Paris is so enjoyable to watch. Throughout the season, there’s residual tension between Emily and Gabriel, whose romance has been toyed with since season 1. That will-they-or-won’t-they tension carries through season 3 until the final moments when Gabriel drops an absolute bomb on Emily.

What will this life-changing news mean for Emily and Gabriel’s future? We’ll be tuning in to find out.

Netflix already renewed the series for two more seasons. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for an update on the release date for season 4.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now available on Netflix.