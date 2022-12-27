‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: It’s Time For Emily and Mindy to Get a New Apartment

Emily in Paris is the latest major hit for Netflix, and its third season has started from an interesting position. Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is back, with her employment split between a U.S. company and a new job in her adopted home in Paris.

(L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy | Courtesy of Netflix

So, what position will this leave Emily in? A big part of the show’s status quo is people doing international business — with the promise of moving on from Paris entirely. Given the direction Emily’s career is going, she and her best pal Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) might be looking for a new apartment soon, but where does that leave the rest of the cast?

‘Emily in Paris’ is split between two countries

Emily’s life in Paris — and her apartment — was set up by the U.S. company she worked for before joining Savoir. The luxury marketing firm was acquired by an American corporation, and they sent Emily for a uniquely American perspective to liaison between that country and their French clients. But the second season ends with her loyalties decidedly split.

Emily is given an offer she would be crazy to refuse, given how difficult it was to prove herself in the show’s early episodes. Sylvie Grateau (Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu), her one-time boss, is starting a new firm. The disgruntled marketing exec’s biggest new client wants Emily on board. And she appears to take the offer as the season wraps up.

That puts season three in a difficult spot. Emily ends up pulling double duty between both firms, but the apartment was set up by the American company she started at. Even if she didn’t lost the apartment, it’s definitely time for her and Mindy to move on to a new place, as her large studio isn’t enough room for two people.

Emily and Mindy need a housing upgrade

With Emily and Mindy both in relationships and in their late 20s/early 30s, it makes sense for the two to look for an upgrade. Emily is an experienced marketing executive with a masters degree in communications and several years of experience, so she would most likely be moving to Sylvie’s new firm as a marketing director.

According to Salary, marketing director positions in Paris, France, can pay over $136,000 (USD), meaning Emily can surely afford a new place in Paris. While Mindy doesn’t have a job above board, she does make some money and could likely contribute to a new pad if the two decide to find a bigger space — or if they’re forced to at some point.

A new apartment would change Emily and Gabriel’s relationship

Emily’s tense romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has been a focal point of the whole run of Emily in Paris. They quickly hit it off as neighbors, with the marketing account executive and the French chef feeling an undeniable pull toward each other. Unfortunately, Emily’s new pal Camille is quickly revealed to be Gabriel’s longtime girlfriend.

Should she follow her heart and pursue Gabriel? Or should she stay loyal to Camille? The new apartment situation should drastically change that status quo. They won’t have the excuse to see each other nearly as often, as they won’t live in the same building. That may finally push Emily toward her other romance with English banker Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

One thing is for sure: If Emily moves out, her and Gabriel will have far fewer ways to explain to Camille why the two keep running into each other.