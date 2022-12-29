‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Finale Explained: Are Emily and Gabriel Together?

Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily (Lily Collins) might be in relationships when Emily in Paris Season 3 starts, but by the time the third season concludes, things are very much up in the air. Here’s what happens between the former lovers in the third season of the Netflix series.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the finale of Emily in Paris Season 3.]

Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in the finale of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Netflix

Gabriel’s relationship with Camille is struggling in season 3

With his restaurant thriving, Gabriel finds it harder and harder to make time for his relationship with Camille (Camille Razat). This doesn’t go unnoticed by the gallery owner, who begins an affair with one of the artists she’s exhibiting, Sofia Sideris (Melia Kreiling).

In episode 5 of Emily in Paris Season 3, Camille and Sofia share a kiss atop Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) apartment building. Emily sees the kiss, but chooses not to say anything to Gabriel for fear of jeopardizing her friendship with Camille.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel | Netflix

Later in the season, Camille spends more time with Sofia, who extends her residency with the gallery. Finally, Gabriel suspects Camille is cheating on him when she and Sofia take a trip to Greece together, but he doesn’t think she’s sleeping with the artist.

Gabriel is still in love with Emily Cooper

As he drunkenly confesses to Emily in episode 8, Gabriel has been in love with her since he laid eyes on her in season 1. According to Gabriel, Camille holds resentment against him for falling in love with the marketing genius.

Drunk in a cab, Gabriel admits he’s in love with Camille and Emily. He fears his feelings will cause him to “end up with nothing” when all is said and done. However, at the end of the episode, a sober Gabriel tells Emily he and Camille are on good terms. He doesn’t remember most of his drunk admissions to Emily, but he and Camille are seemingly better than ever.

Camille Razat as Camille, Lily Collins as Emily | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Gabriel and Camille get engaged and almost married in the season 3 finale

After proposing to her in an art museum in episode 9 of Emily in Paris, Camille and Gabriel host an engagement party at Camille’s family’s chateau. With a priest present, Camille’s parents hint that the couple could get married during the event, but only if they want to.

Amid the engagement party, Emily confronts Camille about kissing Sofia. Camille justifies the kiss, calling it “just a fling.”

“Now it’s over, just like you and Gabriel, right?” Camille questions Emily in the episode. Throughout season 3, it’s clear Camille is unsure whether Gabriel is truly over Emily. But when she catches him kissing Emily’s hand, it’s the final straw for Camille.

As they exchange vows in the chateau’s chapel, Camille decides she can’t go through with the marriage. “The only reason we’re together is because I knew you were in love with Emily, so I made a pact with her so that none of us would ever date you,” Camille reveals. “And then I broke the pact because I thought i wanted you so badly, but it’s because I didn’t want to lose.” She leaves Gabriel at the altar, ruining Emily and Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) relationship in the aftermath.

Emily and Gabriel are both single at the end of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Gabriel and Emily don’t kiss in season 3, despite both being single by the end of the season. Upset with the truth Camille revealed, Alfie leaves the chateau after telling Emily he’s “nobody’s second choice.” Like Gabriel, Emily is left alone in the end.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 ends with a major cliffhanger

In the final moments of the season 3 finale, Emily confronts Gabriel about what Camille said. Gabriel admits he lied about what Camille told him after she returned from her trip to Greece. Thinking Camille finally admitted to her affair with Sofia, Emily braces for impact. But Gabriel delivers even more shocking news — Camille is pregnant.

Will fans get to see Camille’s pregnancy play out in season 3 of Emily in Paris? Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.