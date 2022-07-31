Will Emily Ratajkowski Sell Her $90,000 Engagement Ring in Wake of Her Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard?

Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski and indie film producer/director Sebastian Bear-McClard are getting divorced. The couple has been married for four years, and they have a son together.

Ratajkowski flaunted her $90,000 engagement ring on Instagram following the pair’s surprise nuptials in early 2018. It later rested right next to her custom gold wedding band.

So what will happen to the expensive engagement ring? Will she sell it? How soon will she sell it?

Breaking down Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard

Then-couple Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard in January 2022 | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The couple met through a circle of friends. The supermodel joked “he vetted me for two years.” Fans didn’t find out Ratajkowski was even in a relationship with the indie film producer until she announced on Instagram in March 2018 that she was married.

Fans presumed the couple rushed into things because she had just ended her long-time relationship with music producer Jeff Magid a few weeks prior. However, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had already known each other for two years when they started dating.

Fans go gaga over Emily Ratajkowski’s engagement ring

After fans got over the shock of her seemingly quick nuptials, attention turned to those two huge rocks on her ring finger. One is a pear-shaped diamond next to a square princess-cut diamond.

In July 2018, a few months after her wedding, the newlywed gushed to Vogue about how she and Sebastian created her simple and unique bejeweled adornment.

The couple went through about 50 sketches. Her husband worked with Adam Sandler on the movie Uncut Gems, so he had some on-the-job training. They also enlisted the help of Alison Chemla, the jewelry designer behind Alison Lou, to find the right setting. (Ratajkowski was the model spokesperson for Alison Lou.)

The supermodel said to Vogue, “We wanted the stones to be the main attraction, so we went for the lowest possible setting in white gold and yellow gold band to match my wedding band. They did an amazing job. I love it. I can’t tell you how special it feels to me.”

The specs on the ring: 5 total carat weight (3 carats for the pear, 2 carats for the princess) and worth between $50,000 and $90,000, depending on the diamonds’ quality, according to PageSix.

Rumors of divorce a year later

The pair welcomed son Sylvester Apollo last year.https://t.co/6R4uA9j7Cd — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 19, 2022

Fast forward three years. In March 2021, the couple had a son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The 5’7” supermodel said she didn’t want to raise her son in a culture with toxic masculinity.

In July 2022, OK! reported the brunette bombshell was shopping in New York City, sans wedding ring or engagement ring, with her 1-year-old son. Although no official divorce papers have been filed, OK! and PageSix both claim she wants a divorce because her husband has been cheating on her.

What will become of Emily Ratajkowski’s massive diamond engagement ring?

In New York, where the couple got married, divorce law states once the marriage occurs, the engagement ring becomes the sole property of the wife. It is not a marital asset, according to Badanes Law Office. However, DRV Law states it depends on how a court interprets the circumstances of the marriage.

Emily Ratajkowski joins an elite company if she sells her ring. She could end up selling it for less than what her husband paid for it. But, her loss could be worse based on past cases of celebrities selling their rings.

According to Indy Diamond Buyer, Mariah Carey’s absurdly massive 35-carat engagement ring from James Packer was worth $10 million. When the couple broke up in 2016, she auctioned it for $2.1 million.

Elizabeth Taylor received a whopping 69.2-carat Cartier diamond ring from Richard Burton worth $1.1 million. After the pair divorced for a second time, she auctioned it off for a cool $5 million.

Kim Kardashian returned the ring she got from Kris Humphries when they broke up in 2011. He bought it for $2 million and received $749,000 for it at an auction in 2013, according to Insider.

Who said diamonds are forever? Apparently not to these celebrity couples.

RELATED: What Is Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s Net Worth?