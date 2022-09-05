Eminem Is 1 Award Away From an EGOT

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Throughout that time, the emcee has racked up several awards, including three of the four awards required for EGOT status: an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award (Oscar), and a Tony Award.

Eminem won an Emmy Award for his Super Bowl halftime show performance

In 2022, Eminem performed at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside fellow hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. It all went down in Inglewood, California, not far from where Snoop, Dre, and Kendrick grew up.

The show went on to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). It also took home the prizes for Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

Eminem just needs a Tony Award to become an EGOT

With his Emmy Award win thanks to the Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem adds yet another accolade to his growing collection. He now has an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, and an Academy Award, making him one Tony Award short of reaching EGOT status.

Eminem won his first two Grammy Awards in 2000 for Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Album for his single “My Name Is” and his album The Slim Shady LP. He won two Grammys the following year for Best Rap Solo Performance for his song “The Real Slim Shady” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Forgot About Dre,” his collab with future halftime show performer Dr. Dre. In total, Eminem has earned 15 Grammy Awards throughout his career.

In 2003, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself,” his No. 1 single from the movie 8 Mile.

It was a historic Emmy Award win

The Super Bowl halftime show has been nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special category at the Emmys before. But its win in 2022 marked the first time the annual event took home the honor.

Longtime halftime show director Hamish Hamilton spoke to Billboard about the one-of-a-kind show.

“It was one of, if not the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows ever,” Hamilton said. “That [artist] lineup changed the world – they changed music, they changed politics, they changed the way that we dress, they had a seismic influence in music, culture and beyond and not one of them had been on a Super Bowl bill before, and all of a sudden they’re all on the same Super Bowl bill, and by the way it’s [near] Compton, where some of this started, where Dre started, literally this is his backyard. And, of course, you’ve got the home team in the final. It was a hip-hop L.A. Super Bowl once-in-a-lifetime moment. It just had everything extra going for it, from that first shot of Dre in his studio in Compton.”

Mary J. Blige made a brief appearance in the 2001 halftime show during Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” and headlined for the first time next to other first-time headliners.

