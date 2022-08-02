Eminem Dropped an Unreleased ‘Crack a Bottle’ Music Video

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem has been friends with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent for years, and has collaborated with the two emcees at various points throughout the past two decades. In 2009, he teamed up with the two rappers for “Crack a Bottle”; over a decade later, he’s giving “Crack a Bottle” a new life with an unreleased music video.

Eminem first released ‘Crack a Bottle’ back in 2009

Eminem had become a hip-hop icon by the mid-2000s, selling millions of albums worldwide and earning respect from some of the biggest names in the game.

In 2009, he released “Crack a Bottle” as the lead single from his album Relapse. The track would go on to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earn the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group the following year.

He dropped an unreleased video in 2022

Back when “Crack a Bottle” was released, the original plan was to make an animated music video for the song. But those plans never came to fruition.

An unfinished version of the video was released in May 2009 on Eminem’s album-oriented website TheRelapse.com. The video featured Eminem’s verse and chorus. The same day the clip was shared, 50 Cent dropped his verse of the video on his own website, and was later added to the unfinished video on Eminem’s site.

Finally, a month later, Eminem’s friend and collaborator Cashis posted a link on Twitter to the full animated video. Each of the rappers’ parts highlights their styles as emcees, though none of the stars actually appeared in the video.

In August 2022, Eminem released the long-awaited “Crack a Bottle” video on YouTube. He dropped the video in promotion of his second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2.

“Unlocked from the Shady vault,” he said in an Instagram post announcing the video’s release 13 years in the making.

He performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent

Eminem’s status as a venerated rapper was on full display at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. He joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (along with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak) for a celebration of hip-hop decades in the making.

