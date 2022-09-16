Eminem Ended His Feud With Snoop Dogg After Dr. Dre. Had a Brain Aneurysm

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem was once embroiled in a beef with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. But in 2021, after their mutual friend and longtime collaborator Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm, the two superstar emcees decided that it was best to put their differences aside.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg | Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Eminem and Snoop Dogg once had a beef

Snoop and Eminem’s beef seemingly started in 2020 after Snoop Dogg didn’t count Eminem among his top 10 rappers. Eminem spoke about the tiff — and how it was eventually resolved when Dr. Dre suffered a medical setback — in a September 2022 interview on the Paul Pod podcast.

“You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre — the brain aneurysm thing — we were like, ‘Bro this is stupid,’” Em said honestly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiFu7E25p0s

Eminem buried the hatchet after Dr. Dre had a brain aneurysm

He went on to describe just how he and Snoop were able to mend fences, and revealed that their seemingly bad blood dated back a lot longer than a year: to the release of Eminem’s 2000 breakout album The Marshall Mathers LP.

“‘This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now,’” Eminem recalled thinking. So I don’t remember if I called him or he called me, but we talked it out, and I think that there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album The [Marshall] Mathers LP, [on] ‘B**** Please II.’ I think he had wanted to do something with me and maybe gave [music manager Paul Rosenberg] the idea or something, and [Rosenberg] said something to the effect of, ‘Well let’s hear what the song is first.’ … I think he said that the way he took it was kind of like, ‘I don’t f*** with him.’”

Ultimately, both Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre ended up on “B**** Please II.” Eminem continued to work with Dr. Dre, while he and Snoop largely kept their distance from each other.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre Made History With Their Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Win

The three performed together at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show

In 2022, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre — along with Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — came together for an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show. The show was an ode to hip-hop and took place not far from where Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar grew up in Southern California.

In June 2022, Em and Snoop showed that their beef was long in the past with their collaboration “From the D 2 the LBC,” released as a single from Eminem’s second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2.

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show went on to win three Emmys at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design For a Variety Special. With the Outstanding Variety Special win, all five performers — Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar — all earned their first-ever Emmy Award. The show also made history as the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show to win the Outstanding Variety Special category.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Might Be Going on Tour