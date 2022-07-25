Eminem Forgot He Was in an Iconic Dr. Dre Video

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem has been in the music industry for over two decades. Over that time, Em has gotten to work with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including his longtime friend, rapper and producer Dr. Dre.

Eminem and Dr. Dre go way back

Dr. Dre knew in the late 1990s that Eminem had the talent to become a superstar. After participating in the Rap Olympics competition, his 1997 EP The Slim Shady EP ended up in the hands of Interscope Records CEO Jimmy Iovine.

Iovine played Eminem’s music for Dre, and he made it his mission to work with Em on his rise to stardom. Em signed with Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment imprint and released his breakout albums The Slim Shady LP in 1999 and The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000.

The following year, Eminem appeared in the music video for Dr. Dre’s song “Still D.R.E.,” one of Dre’s calling cards to this day.

Eminem doesn’t remember being in the ‘Still D.R.E.’ video

Even though “Still D.R.E.” is one of Dre’s most recognizable songs today, Eminem doesn’t remember appearing in the music video two decades ago.

In an Instagram post promoting his new song with Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC,” Eminem was confused when Snoop started asking about the “Still D.R.E.” video.

“Was I in that video?” he said. “Why the f*** would I not remember? What the f***? You gotta show me that s*** because I don’t remember.”

Soon, Em was able to jog his memory. “I don’t even… Oh yeah!” he said after Snoop reminded him that he was chasing women around on the beach in the video. “Okay okay, now I remember. I remember now. For some reason I was thinking ‘Forgot About Dre,’ like I pictured my performance in that.”

Eminem wasn’t the only big-name musician to be in the Hype Williams-directed video. Funkmaster Flex, Xzibit, and Warren G also appeared in the video.

They performed together at the 2022 Super Bowl

In 2022, Dre and Eminem’s friendship was on full display at the Super Bowl halftime show in Inglewood, California. Dre recruited some of the biggest names in hip-hop to join him during the show, including Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Super Bowl ended up providing a boost to the performers’ music sales — and in particular, “Still D.R.E.” When the song was originally released in 2000, it peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100; after the halftime show, it re-entered the chart and peaked at No. 23.

Part of Eminem’s performance included a portion of him kneeling on the ground in an apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick and his mistreatment at the hands of the NFL.

