Emma Chamberlain’s Stove Side Pot Filler Costs Over $1,000

At just 21 years old, internet personality and celebrity Emma Chamberlain has achieved a great deal and amassed a large following online. The California native won the 2018 Streamy Award for Breakout creator and was named to Time magazine’s list of ‘The 25 Most Influential People On The Internet’ in 2019.

Having amassed 11.8M+ subscribers on YouTube, this young internet personality has already taken the internet by storm on several occasions. However, as of late, it’s not Chamberlain who is the center of attention, but rather her new Los Angeles home. Read on to get the full scoop on this eclectic celebrity home and what the internet has to say about it.

Take a look inside Emma Chamberlain’s new LA dwelling

Any 21-year-old having the ability to buy a multi-million dollar LA home is impressive. What’s even more impressive is collaborating with Architectural Digest to show off your new home, but that’s exactly what internet sensation Emma Chamberlain was able to do. In fact, Chamberlain recently welcomed the film crew at Architectural Digest to take a look around her home, which was designed in collaboration with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio.

Chamberlain’s home is certainly eclectic, sporting unique features, an intriguing aesthetic, and top-of-the-line luxuries. In essence, the house has become a cohesive vision of all the elements Chamberlain has collected on her mood board over the last several years. When speaking with Architectural Digest, Chamberlain shared, “I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable. I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to meld them into something that feels not only cohesive but new. It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind.”

The home that Chamberlain purchased and remodeled was built in 1955. The original structure feels like a unique hybrid of a Northern California hippie modern combined with a Topanga Canyon Birkenstock bohemian. As designer Trohman put it, “It almost felt like a summer camp, so we leaned into that mood. Honestly, it’s not a perfect house, and it’s never going to be. But it has tons of personality and great energy, and the imperfections only add to the narrative we developed with Emma.”

Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen is to die for

Emma Chamberlain for Paris Fashion Week | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Along with the rest of her beautiful home, It seems the internet has collectively voted Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen Best in Show. As one Twitter user tweeted, “girls don’t want boyfriends they want emma chamberlain’s kitchen.” According to BuzzFeed, Chamberlain’s kitchen features a custom tiled island, copper trim on her range hood, gorgeous marble countertops, and cabinet doors on her kitchen sink made from the same marble.

Without a doubt, Chamberlain’s kitchen is a show-stopper. However, the feature that really has the internet talking is the counter-mounted pot filler. While this feature may be a chef’s kiss, the plumbing alone to install this feature likely costs at least $1,000. Costimates reveal that the average contractor-installed pot filler faucet is between $475-$1,100, while those with an upscale design and finish can top $1,500. With the looks of Chamberlain’s overall kitchen aesthetic, it’s safe to say that her pot filler faucet is definitely on the higher end.

Celebrities with impressive kitchen setups

While Emma Chamberlain’s kitchen is impressive, she isn’t the only celebrity with a coveted kitchen setup. Iron Chef Bobby Flay’s city kitchen in his Manhattan home has more counter space than an individual person would ever need. This luxury kitchen is part of his duplex condo, which is estimated to be worth around $7.25 million.

Guy Fieri is another celebrity with a kitchen that many could only dream of having. Fieri’s custom kitchen in his Santa Rosa, California, home is about 900 square feet alone. It sports a massive Viking gas burner, barn wood counters, and a handy foot pedal sink.

RELATED: Emma Chamberlain Never Cooks Lunch Herself