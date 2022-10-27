Emma Roberts Manifested Her Role in ‘Scream 4’ When She Was a Kid

While many big-name actors have been involved in the Scream franchise over the years, Emma Roberts is one of the most successful. Her unexpected and interesting role in 2011’s Scream 4 opened the door to many opportunities. As Roberts herself noted on social media, she “manifested” her role in the Scream franchise when she was younger.

What role did Emma Roberts play in ‘Scream 4’?

Emma Roberts attends Vertical Entertainment’s ‘In A Relationship’ Premiere at The London Hotel on October 30, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The fourth installment in the Scream series came out in 2011. It begins when famed survivor Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) returns to Woodsboro to help unmask the mysterious Ghostface once again. According to IMDb, Roberts plays Jill Roberts, Sidney’s young teenage cousin. While Jill seems to have some hero worship for her older cousin, Woodsboro’s secrets prove to be devastating, not just for Sidney, but for the whole community.

Roberts was already an experienced actor by the time she was cast in Scream. She starred in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous from 2004 through 2007. She was also known for movies such as Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, and Valentine’s Day. Still, her role as Jill was one of her first mature parts. And ultimately, it proved to be the movie that would serve as her introduction to the horror genre.

What did Emma Roberts say about manifesting her role in ‘Scream 4’?

"You forgot the first rule of remakes, Jill. Don't f**k with the original!"



This day in 2011: Ghostface struck again in SCREAM 4.



Emma Roberts led this fourquel with returning cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox.



What's your favorite SCRE4M moment? pic.twitter.com/I12fnu3vdn — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) April 15, 2022

Roberts received praise for her intense, slightly terrifying performance as Jill in Scream 4. Many praised how natural she was at pulling off the more action-packed slasher scenes. But as it turned out, she had been preparing for such a role for her entire life. In May 2020, Roberts took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself dressed in a ’50s-style outfit and accented with a Ghostface mask.

“Never underestimate your power to manifest your dreams ladies!! Me age 7… #scream4,” Roberts wrote in the caption, adding some heart emojis and a screaming face to highlight the post. Clearly, Roberts is thrilled to be associated with such an iconic franchise.

Emma Roberts is a bonafide scream queen now

After Scream 4, Roberts embarked on a string of roles that would ultimately cement her reputation as one of Hollywood’s reigning scream queens. In 2015, Roberts starred as Chanel in TV’s Scream Queens. As the head of a sorority targeted by a fearsome serial killer, Roberts earned acclaim and proved that her adeptness at the horror genre in Scream 4 wasn’t a fluke.

However, Roberts is probably best known for her association with Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series, having appeared in nearly 50 episodes of the show. Although she specializes in playing tough, no-nonsense women, Roberts herself has admitted to being slightly anxious. “I’ve always been the person screaming,” Roberts told Los Angeles Magazine in 2019. “I’m always freaked out: ‘Someone’s under the bed!’ ‘What is that noise outside?’ I’ve always had anxiety. Always.”

RELATED: Emma Roberts ‘Couldn’t Sleep For a Week’ After Watching This Netflix Horror Series