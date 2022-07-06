Emma Thompson Recalls Being Rejected By Prince William When She Asked if She Could Kiss Him

Getting an award from Prince William is something that would make many people nervous including one celebrity who has known the future king since he was a child.

Emma Thompson has revealed that when she became a dame nerves got the best of her and she asked the Duke of Cambridge if she could kiss him, but he rejected her before offering a good reason.

(L): Emma Thompson attending a premiere at Sundance Film Festival | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, (R): Prince William leaving a museum after an official visit | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William had an accident during ceremony when Thompson became a dame

In 2018, Thompson received a damehood. The Oscar-winning actor and screenwriter was recognized for her services in drama. She is the only person to have won Academy Awards for both acting and writing for her role in Howards End and her screenplay for Sense and Sensibility.

But at the ceremony, she and Prince William both had mishaps.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thompson said that the prince accidentally stuck her when he was placing her pins on.

“You get two badges,” Thompson explained to the show host before instructing DeGeneres to get up so she could demonstrate what happened. “William had to pin it on and it’s a little bit of a nipple moment, and you go, ‘Gosh, I wasn’t expecting that.’” The Love Actually star confessed: “I made a very loud and inappropriate noise in Buckingham Palace.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Observes Prince William and Kate Middleton Trying to Appear ‘Less Regal’ Than Other Royals

Thompson said William wouldn’t let her kiss him

Thompson then admitted that she was so excited that day about being made Dame Commander of the British Empire that asked William if she could give him a kiss.

“I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No don’t,'” the actor recalled, adding, “If you’re first up you have to be more formal on such an occasion, but he’s looking wonderful and doing so well. He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you.’”

Thompson later gushed to Hello! about William saying: “He’s such a wonderful boy and a very wonderful prince.”

Prince William and Emma Thompson are seen together backstage during the Earthshot Prize 2021 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot

The actor has known William’s father, Prince Charles, for years

Thompson stated that she’s friends with William and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and has known the princes since they were kids.

“I love Prince William, I’ve known him since he was little,” she said. “It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad. It’s a very lovely feeling.”

But it’s not just the Prince of Wales who has celebrity pals. William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, also had friendships with a few stars including Sir Elton John, George Michael, and Liza Minnelli.

RELATED: Prince William Has Decided to Make a Major Change Following Meghan Markle’s Plea