Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait for 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene to Be Over

To say that Emma Watson shot a lot of scenes for Harry Potter would be a gross understatement. The actor spent a full decade filming the wildly popular movies. Because she was a part of the golden trio, she was featured in the overwhelming majority of all eight films. Overall, Watson really enjoyed and appreciated working on the movies. However, there were some scenes that she couldn’t wait to be done with.

Emma Watson did not enjoy having to kiss her ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars

Throughout the years, Watson hasn’t been shy about sharing how awkward she felt while filming certain scenes in Harry Potter. Certainly, the Little Women actor wasn’t happy about having to kiss her co-stars, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe. As she’d grown up with her fellow actors, she considered them to be brothers. So, naturally, having to kiss them made for an awkward moment. But still, there was one scene that was even worse than her kissing scenes.

The movie star recalls the scene that she couldn’t wait to be over

Fans will recall that in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, Ron, Harry, and Hermione make a daring escape from Gringotts on a dragon. Eventually, they choose to drop into a lake before the dragon notices their presence. While the scene is visually stunning, it was challenging to shoot weather-wise. Watson, Radcliffe, and Grint had to drop into a lake in the middle of winter in England.

“The lake wasn’t heated, and because we had to get changed as part of the next scene, we couldn’t wear anything underneath,” Watson recalled to JoBlo. “I was lucky. I had my bottom half with some thermals on, but I was like, ‘This must be a joke.’ It was so cold. I think Rupert thought at one point that his heart had stopped beating. I hate being cold more than anything, so that was my most memorable day. I was like, ‘I can’t wait for this to be over!’ We spent pretty much the whole of [Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows —] Part 2 soaking wet.”

Filming ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2’ was particularly challenging for Watson

It seems that Watson isn’t kidding about hating being cold. She admits that filming the last two movies was particularly challenging for her because of the weather conditions. In fact, The Bling Ring actor admits that she spent days in tears while filming the final Harry Potter movie because she was almost always wet and cold. Watson revealed that the weather conditions made her feel exhausted most days, and that she was constantly craving was sleep.

While filming the lake scene and the final Harry Potter movie was challenging, Watson managed to push through. Since her character is on the run for the majority of the last two films, her exhausted nature may have actually helped her performance. However, we can understand why she was desperate to wrap the scene in the lake.

