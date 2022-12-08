Emma Watson Doesn’t Have Many Memories From Before ‘Harry Potter’

When audiences first met Hermione Granger, she was 11 years old. But Emma Watson, who portrayed the bright-eyed, intelligent, witch, was even younger than her character. Watson was just nine when she was cast in the Harry Potter film franchise, and her entire life changed. A true example of an overnight celebrity, Watson was flung headfirst into staggering amounts of fame, scrutiny, and wealth.

Emma Watson always felt deeply connected to Hermione Granger

Interestingly, Watson wasn’t chasing celebrity status when she auditioned for Harry Potter. In fact, she wasn’t even sure she wanted to make acting her career. What she did know, however, was that she was destined to portray Hermione. A voracious reader and serious-minded child, she felt a strong synergy with the witch and felt she was the perfect person to bring the character to life.

The actor doesn’t have very many memories prior to joining the ‘Harry Potter’ cast

Ultimately, the powers that be agreed with Watson, and she was cast in the highly-anticipated films. And while Watson’s initial contract was only for the first two films, the Noah actor would act in all eight movies. It’s safe to say that the films took over Watson’s life for a full decade. In many ways, they defined her childhood. In fact, Watson has shared that her memories prior to being cast are fairly scant.

“I got cast in Harry Potter when I was nine years old… I don’t even have that many memories from before,” Watson revealed in a conversation with Vogue. Being cast in a global franchise was obviously a life-changing experience for Watson, but it’s also one that she has struggled with. Because so much of her life has been about Harry Potter, it’s sometimes difficult for people to realize that she has an identity that is removed from her character. In fact, she even has to remind some of her closest friends that she’s not Hermione.

Even Watson’s friends sometimes see her as her ‘Harry Potter’ character

“Even people that are really close to me sometimes can’t let it go,” Watson shared of the character that made her famous. “Or see just me. And then sometimes I have to go, ‘No, no – I need exactly what you need. I’m just as human as you are. I’m just as insecure as you are. I struggle just as much as you struggle.'”

For her part, Watson admits that her celebrity status has sometimes overwhelmed her. It’s then that the Harry Potter alum has to connect with her own identity. She finds solace in recalling who she is outside of being an actor. “I am a sister,” Watson shared. “I belong to a family… There’s a whole existence and identity that I have, actually, that’s really important and weighted and solid that has nothing to do with any of that.” Clearly, achieving fame at such a young age impacted Watson’s life. However, she seems to have found some ways to navigate it.