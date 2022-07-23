Emma Watson Once Said Hanging out With Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint ‘Would Be Overload’

To say that Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint spent a lot of time together would be a gross understatement. Like their beloved Harry Potter characters, the trio literally grew up together. The actors were on set together for months at a time for each of the eight movies they filmed. But even after a movie was wrapped, the time that they spent together wasn’t over.

‘Harry Potter’ main cast: Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson | Jim Spellman / Contributor via WireImage

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe spent years doing the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

For many actors, their job doesn’t begin and end with shooting a movie. They are also tasked with helping bring attention to the project. Often, actors do press tours, interviews, and magazine covers to help sell their projects to viewers. This was certainly the case for Grint, Radcliffe, and Watson. The actors traveled all over the world, meeting fans, walking red carpets, and doing press tours for the Harry Potter movies.

Considering the trio spent more than a decade filming and promoting the Harry Potter movies, it’s safe to say that they spent thousands of hours together. For this reason, Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson didn’t spend much time together when they weren’t working.

The trio didn’t spend much time together outside of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

“To be honest, we see so much of each other when we’re working that hanging out together would be overload,” Watson explained about Radcliffe and Grint to Interview Magazine. “I love them, but I need to see other friends off set. They’re like my siblings now.”

Continuing on, Watson acknowledged that she, Radcliffe, and Grint had a shared experience. However, she made sure to cite their individuality. “We’re three different people, too,” the Noah actor explained. “We will always be very important to each other. But, at the same time, after eight Harry Potter films, we’ll be ready to go and do other things, and be other people, and have time for ourselves.”

Naturally, Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe have had a lot of time apart since the Harry Potter movies ended. And while they don’t have a group chat, they’re still in contact with each other. It seems that, in many ways, they still operate life family members. In a recent interview with Vogue, Watson shared that she and Grint swap photos whilst she and Radcliffe provide each other with emotional support.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson shared about Radcliffe and Grint. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday, and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

