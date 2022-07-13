Emmy Nominations 2022: Only 3 of 15 Actor Categories Don’t Pit Co-Stars Against One Another

The Television Academy just announced the 2022 Emmy nominations. And it looks like competition is stiff for some of TV’s biggest stars. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is Sept. 12 and will celebrate the best TV shows and performances from the past year. And as it turns out, several nominees in the acting categories are competing against their own co-stars.

2022 Emmy nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and other frontrunners

Emmy Award | Image Group LA / Contributor

It’s been a big year for streaming services including Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Netflix. They all racked up several nods for original shows, such as Ted Lasso, Hacks, Barry, and Squid Game.

HBO’s dark comedy series Succession leads with an impressive 25 nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series, per a press release from the Television Academy. Other frontrunners include Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, which each snagged 20 nominations, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which received 17 nominations.

Hulu boasted a record-breaking 58 nominations, Deadline reports, thanks to popular series Dopesick and Pam & Tommy in addition to Only Murders in the Building.

The fan-favorite teen drama series Euphoria also got some love from the academy with 16 total nominations, including for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya as Rue) and Outstanding Drama Series.

Many 2022 Emmys acting nominees are competing against co-stars

Surprisingly, only three of the 15 Emmys acting categories didn’t pit co-stars against one another. They are: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are up against each other for the honor. Succession’s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong are both nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Meanwhile, in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Succession‘s Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron were both nominated. And that isn’t all for Succession.

Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen were nominated alongside each other in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Two Severance actors — Christopher Walken and John Turturro — also were nominated in that category. And two Squid Game actors — Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo — are in there too.

Holy fxxxing xxxx! Mind blowing list to be on. And with two of my special greyhounds! What an honour. Thank you @TelevisionAcad ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uRzfZ2bWXf — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) July 12, 2022

On the comedy side, Only Murders in the Building pals Martin Short and Steve Martin are both up for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. However, Steve Martin expressed his dismay to Variety that their third co-star, Selena Gomez, didn’t receive a nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, and Nick Mohammed received Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nods. And Barry’s Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler also are nominees in that category.

For Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ted Lasso dominated again with Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham. And Abbott Elementary had two nominees with Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Not many shows compose each category

It might surprise some TV fanatics to learn that few shows compose each category for the 2022 Emmy Awards. This is due to actors from the same series earning nominations in overlapping categories.

It’s especially evident in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. The six nominees only represent three shows: Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, and Ted Lasso. Another example is the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, which only sees nominees from Succession, Ozark, and Euphoria.

RELATED: Emmys 2022 Nominees Full List: Live Updates