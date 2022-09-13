Emmy Winner Mike White’s Movies and TV Show Credits Besides ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘School of Rock’

Many viewers embodied the “Pointing Rick Dalton” meme during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards when Mike White took the stage for his multiple wins. Some people took to Twitter to point out one of White’s most recognizable roles — Ned Schneebly from the 2003 film School of Rock. However, there are several other projects White has been involved in as an actor, writer, producer, or director. Discover more about White’s credits.

Mike White holding his awards at the 2022 Emmys | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy winners 2022 include Mike White

White and The White Lotus were nominated for three awards at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He won in all three categories, beating out shows like Dopesick, Pam & Tommy, and Inventing Anna.

‘The White Lotus’ director’s acting roles outside of ‘School of Rock’

Throughout his career, White has worked closely with Jack Black in other projects. They previously running the now defunct Black and White production company, which produced films like Nacho Libre.

Mike White will always be Ned Schneebly from “School of Rock” pic.twitter.com/cPHLQjJx6G — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 13, 2022

Before School of Rock, White appeared in the 1996 movie Swingers, the 1997 movie Star Maps, the 2000 film Chuck & Buck, and the TV series Freaks and Geeks. Other movies and TV shows White has appeared in include:

Undeclared (2001)

Orange County (2002)

The Good Girl (2002)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Are You the Favorite Person of Anybody? (2005)

Welcome to California (2005)

Pushing Daisies (2007)

Smother (2008)

Gentlemen Broncos (2009)

Zombieland (2009)

Enlightened (2011-2013)

Ride (2014)

The D Train (2015)

Mamma Dallas (2016)

Brad’s Status (2017)

The One and Only Ivan (2020)

Mike White: movies and TV shows that he has directed or produced

Some of the projects White starred in were also written, directed, or produced by him. White’s writing credits included the recently announced Despicable Me 4 and Migration, as well as:

The White Lotus

The One and Only Ivan

School of Rock

Pitch Perfect 3

Brad’s Status

The Emoji Movie

Beatriz at Dinner

Mamma Dallas

Enlightened

Year of the Dog

Nacho Libre

Cracking Up

School of Rock

Pasadena

The Good Girl

Orange County

Freaks and Geeks

Chuck & Buck

Dawson’s Creek

Dead Man on Campus

White was also a producer on most of of these projects.

Mike White only has 5 directing credits

Contrary to popular belief, White only has five directing credits to his name, including The White Lotus. Previously, he directed the 2007 show Year of the Dog, the series Enlightened, and the TV movie Mamma Dallas. White was also involved as the director on Brad’s Status starring Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams.

As White mentioned during his acceptance speeches, he’ll be back with The White Lotus Season 2. The HBO series is set to premiere sometime in October 2022 (via Variety).

RELATED: Where You’ve Seen 74th Emmys Announcer Sam Jay Before