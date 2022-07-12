Emmys 2022 Nominees Full List: Live Updates

J.B Smoove and Melissa Fumero are set to present the 74th Primetime Emmy nominations today, beginning at 11:30 am eastern time. The live-streamed, virtual event will reveal who will face off to take home statues at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on September 12. The ceremony will simultaneously air on NBC and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

70th Emmy Awards | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While there are sure to be some surprise nominations and even more surprising snubs, there are already several frontrunners. Succession, Squid Game, and Ozark are all expected to garner multiple nominations. Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and Hacks are likely to be heavily nominated. Ted Lasso and Hacks were both heavily featured at last year’s ceremony.

Nominees in the comedy categories

Quinta Brunson | ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Outstanding Comedy Series nominees

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Last year’s winner: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nominees

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, in Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning in The Great

Issa Rae in Insecure

Jean Smart, in Hacks

Last year’s winner: Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series nominees

Donald Glover in Abbott Elementary

Bill Hader in Barry

Nicholas Hoult in The Great

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Last year’s winner: Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominees

Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles in Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple in Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso

Last year’s winner: Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominees

Anthony Carrigan in Barry

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh in Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler in Barry

Bowen Yang in Saturday Night Live

Last year’s winner: Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominees

Jane Adams in Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris in Hacks

Jane Lynch in Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf in Hacks

Kaitlin Olson in Hacks

Harriet Walter in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nominees

Jerrod Carmichael in Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader in Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance in Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane in Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald in Hacks

Sam Richardson in Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show nominees

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Last year’s winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series nominees

Hiro Murai for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Lucia Aniello for Hacks

Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show

Cherien Dabis for Only Murders in the Building

Jamie Babbit for Only Murders in the Building

MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso

Last year’s winner: Lucia Aniello for Hacks

Nominees in the drama categories

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde | Netflix

Outstanding Drama Series nominees

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Last year’s winner: The Crown

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nominees

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Laura Linney in Ozark

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Zendaya in Euphoria

Last year’s winner: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series nominees

Jason Bateman in Ozark

Brian Cox in Succession

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Adam Scott in Severance

Jeremy Strong in Succession

Last year’s winner: Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees

Patricia Arquette in Severance

Julia Garner in Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game

Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron in Succession

Sarah Snook in Succession

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria

Last year’s winner: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees

Nicholas Braun in Succession

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin in Succession

Park Hae-soo in Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen in Succession

John Turturro in Severance

Christopher Walken in Severance

Oh Yeong-su in Squid Game

Last year’s winner: Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nominees

Hope Davis in Succession

Marcia Gay Harden in The Morning Show

Martha Kelly in Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan in Succession

Harriet Walter in Succession

Lee You-mi in Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominees

Adrien Brody in Succession

James Cromwell in Succession

Colman Domingo in Euphoria

Arian Moayed in Succession

Tom Pelphrey in Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård in Succession

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series nominees

Jason Bateman for Ozark

Ben Stiller for Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game

Mark Mylod for Succession

Cathy Yan for Succession

Lorene Scafaria for Succession

Karyn Kusama for Yellowjackets

Last year’s winner: Jessica Hobbs for The Crown

Nominees in the limited series categories

‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oustanding l.imited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie nominees

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Last year’s winner: The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees

Colin Firth in The Staircase

Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac in Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton in Dopesick

Himesh Patel in Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan in Pam and Tommy

Last year’s winner: Ewan McGregor as Halston in Halston

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominees

Toni Collette in The Staircase

Julia Garner in Inventing Anna

Lily James in Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley in Maid

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

Last year’s winner: Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominees

Connie Britton in The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever in Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney in The White Lotus

Mare Winningham in Dopesick

Last year’s winner: Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross in Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees

Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus

Jake Lacy in The White Lotus

Will Poulter in Dopesick

Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard in Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg in Dopesick

Steve Zahn in The White Lotus

Last year’s winner: Evan Peters as Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie nominees

Danny Strong for Dopesick

Michael Showalter for The Dropout

Francesca Gregorini for The Dropout

John Wells for Maid

Hiro Murai for Station Eleven

Mike White for The White Lotus

Last year’s winner: Scott Frank for The Queens Gambit

Outstanding Television Movie nominees

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Last year’s winner: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) nominees

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Last year’s winner: Hamilton

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special nominees

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Last year’s winner: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series nominees

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Last year’s winner: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominees

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Last year’s winner: Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special nominees

Paul Dugdale for Adele: One Night Only

Stan Lathan for Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Stan Lathan, Directed by

Bo Burnham for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic for Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Hamish Hamilton for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent

Last year’s winner: Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program nominees

Andrew Rossi for The Andy Warhol Diaries

Andrew Rossi, Directed by

Peter Jackson for The Beatles: Get Back

Peter Jackson, Directed by

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio for George Carlin’s American Dream

Amy Poehler for Lucy And Desi

Ian Denyer for Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

W. Kamau Bell for We Need To Talk About Cosby

Last year’s winner: Kirsten Johnson for Dick Johnson is Dead

Nominees in the reality TV and competition categories

RuPaul | Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times

Outstanding Competition Show Nominees

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Last year’s winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program nominees

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman for Making It

Nicole Byer for Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary for Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi for Top Chef

RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Last year’s winner: RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Structured Reality Program nominees

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Last year’s winner: Queer Eye

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominees

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Last year’s winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program nominees

Greg Whiteley for Cheer

Nneka Onuorah for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Aaron Krummel for Queer Eye

Nick Murray for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ari Boles for Top Chef

Last year’s winner: Nick Murray for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nominees in the animated categories

Bob’s Burgers | FOX via Getty Images

Outstanding Animated Program nominees

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

Last year’s winner: Adult Swim

Outstanding Short Form Animated nominees

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Love, Death + Robots

Robot Chicken

Star Wars: Visions

When Billie Met Lisa

Last year’s winner: Love, Death + Robots