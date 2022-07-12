Emmys 2022 Nominees Full List: Live Updates
J.B Smoove and Melissa Fumero are set to present the 74th Primetime Emmy nominations today, beginning at 11:30 am eastern time. The live-streamed, virtual event will reveal who will face off to take home statues at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on September 12. The ceremony will simultaneously air on NBC and NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.
While there are sure to be some surprise nominations and even more surprising snubs, there are already several frontrunners. Succession, Squid Game, and Ozark are all expected to garner multiple nominations. Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and Hacks are likely to be heavily nominated. Ted Lasso and Hacks were both heavily featured at last year’s ceremony.
Nominees in the comedy categories
Outstanding Comedy Series nominees
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Last year’s winner: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series nominees
- Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, in Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning in The Great
- Issa Rae in Insecure
- Jean Smart, in Hacks
Last year’s winner: Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series nominees
- Donald Glover in Abbott Elementary
- Bill Hader in Barry
- Nicholas Hoult in The Great
- Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Last year’s winner: Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominees
- Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder in Hacks
- Janelle James in Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon in Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles in Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple in Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso
Last year’s winner: Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominees
- Anthony Carrigan in Barry
- Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh in Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler in Barry
- Bowen Yang in Saturday Night Live
Last year’s winner: Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominees
- Jane Adams in Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris in Hacks
- Jane Lynch in Only Murders In The Building
- Laurie Metcalf in Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson in Hacks
- Harriet Walter in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nominees
- Jerrod Carmichael in Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader in Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance in Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane in Only Murders In The Building
- Christopher McDonald in Hacks
- Sam Richardson in Ted Lasso
Outstanding Variety Talk Show nominees
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Last year’s winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series nominees
- Hiro Murai for Atlanta
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Lucia Aniello for Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show
- Cherien Dabis for Only Murders in the Building
- Jamie Babbit for Only Murders in the Building
- MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso
Last year’s winner: Lucia Aniello for Hacks
Nominees in the drama categories
Outstanding Drama Series nominees
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Last year’s winner: The Crown
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nominees
- Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
- Laura Linney in Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show
- Zendaya in Euphoria
Last year’s winner: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series nominees
- Jason Bateman in Ozark
- Brian Cox in Succession
- Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott in Severance
- Jeremy Strong in Succession
Last year’s winner: Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominees
- Patricia Arquette in Severance
- Julia Garner in Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game
- Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron in Succession
- Sarah Snook in Succession
- Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria
Last year’s winner: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees
- Nicholas Braun in Succession
- Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin in Succession
- Park Hae-soo in Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen in Succession
- John Turturro in Severance
- Christopher Walken in Severance
- Oh Yeong-su in Squid Game
Last year’s winner: Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nominees
- Hope Davis in Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden in The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly in Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan in Succession
- Harriet Walter in Succession
- Lee You-mi in Squid Game
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series nominees
- Adrien Brody in Succession
- James Cromwell in Succession
- Colman Domingo in Euphoria
- Arian Moayed in Succession
- Tom Pelphrey in Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård in Succession
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series nominees
- Jason Bateman for Ozark
- Ben Stiller for Severance
- Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game
- Mark Mylod for Succession
- Cathy Yan for Succession
- Lorene Scafaria for Succession
- Karyn Kusama for Yellowjackets
Last year’s winner: Jessica Hobbs for The Crown
Nominees in the limited series categories
Oustanding l.imited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie nominees
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam and Tommy
- The White Lotus
Last year’s winner: The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees
- Colin Firth in The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac in Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton in Dopesick
- Himesh Patel in Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan in Pam and Tommy
Last year’s winner: Ewan McGregor as Halston in Halston
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominees
- Toni Collette in The Staircase
- Julia Garner in Inventing Anna
- Lily James in Pam and Tommy
- Sarah Paulson in Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley in Maid
- Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout
Last year’s winner: Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominees
- Connie Britton in The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever in Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney in The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham in Dopesick
Last year’s winner: Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross in Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees
- Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy in The White Lotus
- Will Poulter in Dopesick
- Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard in Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg in Dopesick
- Steve Zahn in The White Lotus
Last year’s winner: Evan Peters as Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie nominees
- Danny Strong for Dopesick
- Michael Showalter for The Dropout
- Francesca Gregorini for The Dropout
- John Wells for Maid
- Hiro Murai for Station Eleven
- Mike White for The White Lotus
Last year’s winner: Scott Frank for The Queens Gambit
Outstanding Television Movie nominees
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Last year’s winner: Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) nominees
- Adele: One Night Only
- Dave Chappelle: The Closer
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Last year’s winner: Hamilton
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special nominees
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
- VICE
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Last year’s winner: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series nominees
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Last year’s winner: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live) nominees
- The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
- The Oscars
- Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent
- Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Last year’s winner: Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special nominees
- Paul Dugdale for Adele: One Night Only
- Stan Lathan for Dave Chappelle: The Closer
- Stan Lathan, Directed by
- Bo Burnham for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
- Norm Macdonald and Jeff Tomsic for Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- Hamish Hamilton for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent
Last year’s winner: Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program nominees
- Andrew Rossi for The Andy Warhol Diaries
- Andrew Rossi, Directed by
- Peter Jackson for The Beatles: Get Back
- Peter Jackson, Directed by
- Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio for George Carlin’s American Dream
- Amy Poehler for Lucy And Desi
- Ian Denyer for Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
- W. Kamau Bell for We Need To Talk About Cosby
Last year’s winner: Kirsten Johnson for Dick Johnson is Dead
Nominees in the reality TV and competition categories
Outstanding Competition Show Nominees
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Last year’s winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program nominees
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman for Making It
- Nicole Byer for Nailed It!
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary for Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi for Top Chef
- RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race
Last year’s winner: RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Structured Reality Program nominees
- Antiques Roadshow
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Last year’s winner: Queer Eye
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program nominees
- Below Deck Mediterranean
- Cheer
- Love On The Spectrum U.S.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
- Selling Sunset
Last year’s winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program nominees
- Greg Whiteley for Cheer
- Nneka Onuorah for Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
- Aaron Krummel for Queer Eye
- Nick Murray for RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ari Boles for Top Chef
Last year’s winner: Nick Murray for RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nominees in the animated categories
Outstanding Animated Program nominees
- Arcane
- Bob’s Burgers
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
- What If…?
Last year’s winner: Adult Swim
Outstanding Short Form Animated nominees
- The Boys Presents: Diabolical
- Love, Death + Robots
- Robot Chicken
- Star Wars: Visions
- When Billie Met Lisa
Last year’s winner: Love, Death + Robots