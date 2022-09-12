Emmys 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win Outstanding Drama?

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are upon us, and we’re more than ready to watch some of our favorite television shows take home some big awards. As always, we have our own predictions regarding who will win, who should win, and which show might turn up as a dark horse in the running. So, without further ado, here are Emmys 2022 predictions for Outstanding Drama Series.

Our Emmys 2022 prediction for who will win Outstanding Drama Series

HBO’s series Succession blew the competition away when it came to the number of nominations at this year’s Emmys. The show follows the Roy family as they battle it out over who takes control of their father’s company once he steps down. The last time Succession was eligible for the Emmys was in 2020, and the series walked away with seven wins that year, including Outstanding Drama Series.

With so many nominations for the Emmys 2022, it would shock us if it didn’t take home the crown yet again. Gold Derby has Successsion’s odds at four-to-one to win the category, and in the words of The Mandalorian, “I like those odds.”

Who should win Outstanding Drama Series?

Better Call Saul serves as the prequel series to Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad. It follows Bob Odenkirk’s character when he was known as Jimmy McGill and not the Saul Goodman everyone knows from Breaking Bad. The series’s last season aired earlier this year and finally concluded on Aug. 15. Better Call Saul has received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series every year since the first season and has yet to win. Overall, the series has received 39 Emmy nominations total but never received a win. With the emotional ending as we said goodbye to Jimmy and hello to Saul in the final episode, we think this is the year for it to walk away with the honor.

Our dark horse Emmys 2022 prediction for Outstanding Drama Series

This year’s Emmy nominations feature some heavy hitters in every category. With several shows back in the game, like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Succession, there’s a chance a dark horse might pop up in any category. For the 2022 Emmys, our money is on Netflix’s Squid Game as the dark horse competitor who might take the award for Outstanding Drama Series. The K-drama captured audiences with its story of financially desperate people who enter a game with a cash prize. However, the stakes are much higher than anyone imagined. The violent series broke records and earned the title of most watched series globally on Netflix. The acting, set design, and story set the show apart, and we won’t even be a little surprised if it nabs the win.

