Emmys 2022 Winners List: Live Updates

TV’s biggest night of the year is finally here. The winners of the 74th Annual Emmy Awards will be announced on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, the awards show begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Find the Emmys 2022 Winners list below.

The Emmy Statue | Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP

Why the awards are being held on Monday night instead of the usual Sunday

Usually, the Emmy winners are announced on Sunday night. However, NBC hosts Sunday Night Football, and the award show was bumped to Monday night.

Who will walk away as the big winner of the night? Succession, nominated for 25 Emmys, appears to be in the best position, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations each. Those three shows appear to be the favorites in the drama, comedy, and limited series categories. (We think Succession likely has Outstanding Drama Series in the bag, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Squid Game popped up as a dark horse winner. Gold Derby has Succession listed at four-to-one odds, though.)

This year’s selections create an especially strong group of Emmy nominees with Euphoria, Squid Game, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and others in positions to challenge Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus.

Emmys 2022 Winners

The list of winners at the 2022 Emmys will be updated as the awards are announced.

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live – Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Outstanding Competition Series

Mike White, The White Lotus – Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series

Mike White, The White Lotus – Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel – Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game – Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria – Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series

Creative Arts Emmys Winners in 2022

Some of the Emmys 2022 winners were crowned at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which aired on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Winners at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys include:

Colman Domingo, Euphoria – Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Yoo-Mi, Squid Game – Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks – Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Stay tuned for more news about the Emmys 2022 winners. Check back throughout the award show throughout the night for the updated list of winners.

