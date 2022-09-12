Emmys 2022 Winners List: Live Updates
TV’s biggest night of the year is finally here. The winners of the 74th Annual Emmy Awards will be announced on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, the awards show begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Find the Emmys 2022 Winners list below.
Why the awards are being held on Monday night instead of the usual Sunday
Usually, the Emmy winners are announced on Sunday night. However, NBC hosts Sunday Night Football, and the award show was bumped to Monday night.
Who will walk away as the big winner of the night? Succession, nominated for 25 Emmys, appears to be in the best position, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations each. Those three shows appear to be the favorites in the drama, comedy, and limited series categories. (We think Succession likely has Outstanding Drama Series in the bag, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Squid Game popped up as a dark horse winner. Gold Derby has Succession listed at four-to-one odds, though.)
This year’s selections create an especially strong group of Emmy nominees with Euphoria, Squid Game, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and others in positions to challenge Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus.
Emmys 2022 Winners
The list of winners at the 2022 Emmys will be updated as the awards are announced.
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Julia Garner, Ozark – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Saturday Night Live – Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Outstanding Competition Series
- Mike White, The White Lotus – Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series
- Mike White, The White Lotus – Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series
- Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel – Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game – Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Zendaya, Euphoria – Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series
Creative Arts Emmys Winners in 2022
Some of the Emmys 2022 winners were crowned at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which aired on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Winners at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys include:
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria – Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Lee Yoo-Mi, Squid Game – Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks – Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Stay tuned for more news about the Emmys 2022 winners. Check back throughout the award show throughout the night for the updated list of winners.
Watch the Emmys on Monday, Sept. 12, only on NBC and Peacock.
