Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30

It’s Halloween weekend, but if scary movies aren’t your thing, don’t worry. Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas continues this weekend, with three all-new movie premieres. New holiday flicks also air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Great American Family.

Every Christmas movie airing on Hallmark Channel this weekend

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin stars in the first of Hallmark’s new Christmas movies airing this weekend. In A Cozy Christmas Inn, Sweetin plays Erika, a junior real estate executive whose boss Sharon (Vivica A. Fox) sends her to Alaska to buy a quaint B&B. To Erika’s surprise, the B&B’s owner turns out to be Andy Holliday (David O’Donnell), her college ex-boyfriend. This movie is a sequel to Candace Cameron Bure’s 2014 Hallmark Christmas movie Christmas Under Wraps. It airs Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

One of Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s most-anticipated 2022 Hallmark Christmas movies airs Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Jolly Good Christmas is about an architect named David (Will Kemp) who’s recently relocated to the U.K. With just days to go until Christmas, he’s yet to buy a gift for his girlfriend. David enlists the help of a professional shopper, Anji (Reshma Shetty), and the two end up on a wild adventure across London.

Ghosts of Christmas Always premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. It stars Kim Matula as Katherine, who works for the Department of Restoring Christmas Spirit as a Ghost of Christmas Present. Every year, she visits earth to help restore one person’s Christmas spirit. This year, she and her colleagues are assigned to help a man named Peter (Ian Harding). The assignment is confusing because Peter’s Christmas spirit is on point. Just as it appears that Katherine and Peter just might be fated for each other, their assignment heads down an unusual path none of them could have expected.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries holiday movie schedule

The second of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ nine “Miracles of Christmas” movies premieres Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Christmas Bedtime Stories stars Erin Cahill as Danielle, who is raising her daughter Audrey (Alice Comer) alone after her husband Colby (Charlie Weber) goes MIA and is presumed dead during an overseas deployment.

Three years after the loss of her husband, Danielle is moving on and has recently gotten engaged to her old friend Pierce Baker (Steve Lund). But Audrey has questions about her father, and Danielle begins to tell her nightly bedtime stories about her dad. That leaves Danielle feeling unsettled about Colby, unsure about her relationship with Pierce, and looking for a sign that will help her see the way forward.

Great American Family’s Christmas movie schedule

Great American Family’s “Great American Christmas” event continues on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the premiere of Catering Christmas. This movie stars Merritt Patterson and When Calls the Heart alum Daniel Lissing. Patterson plays a fledgling caterer named Molly Frost. Jean Harrison, the director of the Harrison Foundation, hires her to cater the organization’s annual Christmas Gala. Things get complicated for Molly when she falls for Jean’s nephew Carson (Lissing), a photographer who wants nothing to do with his family’s foundation.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Great American Family has the network premiere of Christmas Lovers Anonymous. It stars Brooke Burfitt and Houston Rhines and airs at 8 p.m. ET.

