Who Is England Captain Harry Kane’s Wife Katie Goodland?

Harry Kane is one of England’s best and most popular soccer players in the game today. The English striker began his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. He made his debut on England’s national team in 2015 and won the Golden Boot as the top scorer in the 2018 World Cup.

Throughout his career, there’s been one woman by Kane’s side and that’s his wife, Katie Goodland, who he has known since they were kids. Here’s more on Goodland and their love story.

Kane and Goodland are childhood sweethearts

Goodland was born on Jan. 21, 1993, and met Kane when they were just kids at the Chingford Foundation School, which is the same school David Beckham attended. In fact, a photo of Kane and Goodland back in 2005 when they were both youngsters at David Beckham’s Football Academy launch had the internet buzzing that they were meant to be.

England’s national team captain and his future bride dated for several years and while on vacation in 2017, Kane got down on one knee and asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him. Goodland happily accepted and they tied the knot in June 2019.

Kane says Goodland keeps him ‘grounded’ and he’s ‘lucky’ to have her

Kane previously stated that Goodland, who has a degree in sports science and works as a fitness instructor, never lets things go to his head.

“If I score a hat-trick, Kate will say, ‘Well done, you can make me a cup of tea when you get home,” Kane told the Mirror. “She’s not afraid to take the mickey out of herself or me.

“She’s been there through all the ups and the downs. She’s been with me when I’ve been successful; she’s been with me when I’ve been struggling or had injuries. When I feel bad about something, or when I need to get something off my chest, I can just turn to her and talk about anything.”

The athlete also gushed to the Evening Standard about how “lucky” he is to have married his childhood sweetheart.

“If I was single now and meeting people, you’d never know if they were with you for the right reasons,” Kane said (per Daily Mail). “Is it the money? You’d never really know. So I’m lucky that I’ve got a childhood sweetheart … I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am.”

How many children they have together

Today, Kane and Goodland have three children together.

Their eldest daughter, Ivy, was born on Jan. 8, 2017. The couple welcomed their second little one, Vivienne Jane, the following year on Aug. 8. Then in 2020, Goodland gave birth to their first son, Louis Harry Kane.

They also have two Labradors, Brady and Wilson, who are named after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.