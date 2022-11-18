EPEX Talks New EP ‘Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love’

The K-pop group EPEX released their fourth EP Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love on Oct. 26. Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love continues the story of the band’s 2021 EP Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love, and it explores the concept of falling in love for the first time.

Before the mini-album dropped, Showbiz Cheat Sheet emailed members WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF some questions about the making of the new EP.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: You are about to release your fourth EP. How are you feeling about this accomplishment?

KEUM: The process of preparing the fourth mini-album was not easy, but as the fans have sent a lot of love through the second mini-album BIPOLAR Pt. 2: Prelude of Love, we worked hard to show our improvements through the new part of Prelude of Love series. Especially since this album is the first album to be released after our first anniversary, we prepared this album with a fresh mindset.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What goals do you want to achieve with Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love?

AYDEN: We want to get good results through this album, but we also want to be recognized for the teamwork in our performances. Also, we hope that when you hear words like “first love” and “freshness,” we hope you think of this album and the songs in it.

JEFF: Foremost, we want to meet our fans in and out of Korea from this promotion. Since our debut, we haven’t had a good chance to see our fans in person, and we always thought it was unfortunate. We will work hard to meet as many fans as possible in various places!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: This album tells the story of boys falling in love for the first time. Why do you think it is important to explore this subject matter with your music?

YEWANG: EPEX’s songs contain not only messages from our universe story but also stories of people around our age. That’s why we think it’s important to talk about emotions that our peers can experience and relate to!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Since this album centers around love, what is something that you love besides being a member of EPEX? Whether it’s a hobby, a pet, or a characteristic about yourself.

BAEKSEUNG: I like to spend time talking or playing games with the members. No matter how busy we are, I can’t miss the time with the members!

YEWANG: I like to draw, so whenever I have free time, I draw what I like. I usually draw places I want to go or my favorite cartoon characters.

MU: During my free time, I usually take a walk or draw. Especially since I have a hobby of drawing, it is nice that I can freely express my thoughts.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: “사랑歌 (Hymn to Love)” is the EP’s lead single. Do you have any memorable stories from filming the song’s music video?

AYDEN: This music video was set in a toy store, so there were a lot of toy machines on the set. Among them was a huge robot which we assumed was a simple model. While playing with KEUM, I accidentally pressed the robot’s start button, and it suddenly started working! I was so startled that I grabbed the robot arm and shouted for help, and the staff came running and stopped the machine. Through this interview, I want to apologize once again.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Do any of you have a favorite song on Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love? If so, why is it your favorite?

A-MIN: I like the atmosphere of “Love Bomb” the most! If I compare it to a track from the second mini-album, I think it feels like “Traveller.” Personally, I like this style of song.

BAEKSEUNG: I like the title song “Hymn to Love” the most because I think it’s a new style of song that we’ve never tried before!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What is the most important lesson you have learned from making Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love?

JEFF: While preparing this album, we had a lot of time to think about love. Like the album title Puppy Love, whenever we think of the freshest and purest love, we think of the love ZENITH gave us. We once again realized that all our power comes from ZENITH. We love you ZENITH!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Do any of you have a favorite memory from making Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love?

WISH: The album jacket photo shoot is very memorable. We took photos with various concepts to express this album. It was our first time trying this style, so it was difficult to find the right expression or pose, but I was proud of it as I received many compliments throughout the photo shoot.

KEUM: The choreography for this title song was created by JUST JERK’s U-Jin, and we’ve been working with him since we were trainees. We enjoyed the process of learning and practicing the choreography. When we gave our opinions about the choreography, he applied them a lot so it was more exciting.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you hope ZENITH takes away from this album?

A-MIN: This album Prelude of Love Chapter 1: Puppy Love is the first album to fully unravel the series of Prelude of Love. This album tells the story of a boy falling in love with four tracks. We want you to know that boys’ first love is “clumsy but sincere” and that the nature of first love does not change regardless of age or region.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: It’s been over a year since your debut. What do you think makes the eight of you work well together as a team?

MU: Personally, I think it’s communication. We think that we could get closer by constantly trying to get to know each other through talking to each other every day and telling things honestly, including good and upsetting moments.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Looking ahead at the next five years, what do you hope to accomplish as EPEX?

WISH: It’d be nice to receive awards, but we want to grow steadily and become a representative idol group of the fourth generation, rather than the fourth generation’s rising group. There will be many opportunities to show our various sides in the future, so please look forward to our unique performances and teamwork!

