Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years

The Young and the Restless is one of the most enduring shows on television, surviving decades in a tough industry and always emerging more popular than ever. A big part of the success of the show is the show’s talented cast members.

Eric Braeden is quite possibly the show’s biggest star, an actor who was an established performer when he was first cast as Victor Newman in 1980. Over the years, Braeden has grown and refined the character of Victor, making him one of the most iconic personalities in all of soap opera history.

Braeden’s success is due to his talent, but he also has the support of his wife to turn to. Braeden and his wife have defied the odds in a tough industry, having first gotten together in the ’60s and remaining stronger than ever today.

Eric Braeden married his wife in 1966

Braeden was born in Germany in 1941. By the late ’50s, Braeden had immigrated to America, according to IMDb, embarking on a truly legendary career in entertainment. Throughout the ’60s, he landed roles in a wide variety of TV shows and movies, including the 1965 film Morituri, opposite Yul Brynner and Marlon Brando.

By the end of the decade, he was an established character actor, with many fans recognizing him due to his signature deep voice and penetrating eyes.

Even as Braeden’s career was heating up, his personal life was as well. Braeden, the whose given name is Hans Gudegast, met Dale Russell, the woman who would become his wife, before he had officially changed his name. Born in 1942, Russell was also an actor by trade at that time, having appeared in the movie Holiday in the Sun, according to The List. The two tied the knot in 1966.

Eric Braeden’s wife convinced him to stay on as Victor Newman

Braeden continued climbing the ladder of success in Hollywood, landing his star-making role as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless in 1980. Braeden’s wife supported his journey, and even when Braeden strongly considered leaving the role due to his dissatisfaction with the character’s journey, Russell convinced her husband to stick it out and put his own stamp on the character.

Braeden and Russell welcomed their only child, Christian Gudegast, in 1970. Gudegast went on to become an acclaimed filmmaker in his own right, working as a screenwriter, producer, and director. Gudegast went on to have three children of his own, given Braeden and his wife three grandchildren whom they love highlighting on Twitter.

What has Eric Braeden said about health and happiness?

Braeden and Russell are still together to this day, and although the longtime couple like to keep their romance out of the spotlight, it’s clear that the two have developed strong mutual respect as well as a deep love for each other.

While Russell no longer works as an actor, she has embarked on a successful career as an interior designer, and between their work obligations and their beloved family, the couple stays quite busy. Braeden and Russell also prioritize health and wellness. Braeden likes to start out each morning with a rousing exercise circuit.

“I start my mornings with exercise: 100 left-right combinations of 100 hooks, 100 uppercuts, then I’ll do some planks … I learned from early on, what you do in the last mile is what you are judged by. So, I’ve got to keep on plugging, keep on fighting, keep on working and never give up.”

Certainly, that philosophy has served him well in his personal life as well as his professional one.

